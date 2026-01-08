Key Takeaways From Virginia's Dominating 84-60 Win Over California In ACC Home Opener

Virginia dominates California at home thanks to a smothering second-half defense that completely took over the game and forced California to struggle offensively. The Hoos had five different scorers cross double-figures, and they did a phenomenal job of sharing the basketball, dishing out 22 assists on 27 made field goals. Virginia has scored at least 80 points in 13 of its 15 games this season, a mark of a good offense. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the Cavaliers' second ACC win.

1. A stellar game from Malik Thomas

Malik Thomas put together another good performance and carried the scoring load offensively. In the first half, Thomas finished with 11 points on 3-6 shooting from the floor. He was one of two players in double figures in the first half. In the second half, he would chip in six points. Thomas finished with 20 points on 7-12 shooting. He also added three rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. More impressive is the four three-pointers he knocked down and how he let the game come to him. It was his third 20-point game of the season. When Thomas is playing at that level, it makes the Hoos a better team and one that can contend for an ACC crown.

2. Virginia shuts down California’s second leading scorer Chris Bell

Coming into the game, Bell averaged 14.8 points on 47.2% shooting from the field. Against Virginia on Wednesday night, he was held in check. In the first half, he only had two shot attempts and didn’t make a single basket. To make matters even worse, the scoring drought continued in the second half as he went 0-3 from the field. He finished 0-6 and couldn’t buy a bucket against the stingy Virginia defense. People get enamored with the Cavaliers offense, but they also defend at a high level and can take the opponent’s best player out of the game just as they showed on Wednesday night.

3. Virginia 10-0 run in the second half

Virginia held California scoreless for 5:35 in the game and didn’t let them get going in the second half. On the offensive end, Virginia did a good job of sharing the basketball and getting to the paint to set up chances, which led to the 10-0. With just a 10-point lead at the half, the run helped Virginia take full control of the game. They did it with a mix of steals, blocks, transition buckets, and knocking down shots. It was a glimpse of how confident Virginia can be. As a team, California shot 2-15 in the second half of the game. The Hoos defense helped fuel the offense and was a big part of them opening the game up.

4. Virginia dominates the glass

At halftime, Virginia had a 22-12 advantage on the glass. They were even better on the glass in the second half and extended their advantage to 45-26 in total rebounds for the game. The Hoos also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points. The Cavaliers held a 13-6 advantage in offensive rebounds. On the defensive rebounding glass, Virginia finished with a 32-20 advantage. Coming into this game, the Cavaliers were one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the NCAA, ranking tied-14th with 14.36 per game. They Hoos did it once again and dominated California on the glass, which allowed them to exert their will and punish the Bears.

5. Ugonna Onyenso has a stellar game off the bench

Onyenso's highlight of the night game from a steal and the subsequent slam. To make it even better, he did it all by himself. Off the bench, Onyenso finished with a near double-double. He posted 12 points and nine rebounds. He was active throughout on both ends of the floor. He has continued to improve on the offensive end and, with his physicality and power, can dominate opposing big men, especially offensively. On defense, Onyenso finished with four blocks and was a menace in the paint. He was a +8 when he was on the floor on Wednesday night, and gave Coach Odom quality minutes and a sub he could lean on.

