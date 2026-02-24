Key Things To Watch For Tomorrow Night As Virginia Hosts NC State

Virginia has won eight consecutive games and finds itself near the top of the ACC conference. They even were bumped up three spots in the latest AP Poll rankings to No.11 in the country. Virginia has been getting it down with a solid starting five and a bench that comes in and produces at a high level, and brings the energy and effort every night. It has made the difference for the team and has them playing at a high level. Sitting at 24-3, the Cavaliers have everything in front of them. They will face a familiar opponent on Tuesday night when they face off against NC State. Let’s take a look at some key things to watch for on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

Round Two

The Cavaliers are looking to finish the task for the second time this season when they meet NC State. Head coach Ryan Odom knows he will see a different team compared to the one they saw at the beginning of the year on January 3rd. Here is what he said: the key difference was.

“Their lineups are a little bit different. They're very secure with their lineup now and who they're playing. Um and the guys are in their roles now and know exactly what they need to do for them to be successful. I think we're at a similar point, and so it's going to be interesting to see it play out,” said Odom.

With it being the second matchup, the Hoos will likely get the best attempt from NC State as they look to add a Quad 1 win to their resume and continue to fight for positioning in the ACC and potentially make the NCAA tournament. It won’t be easy, even with this game being played at home. Coach Odom knows the Wolfpack will have a different sense of urgency.

“They've been really good regardless of the court that they've played on. So whether it's been at home, they've had some great wins or on the road, they've had some awesome victories as well. Just really tough environments. They're going to be ready to play. There's no question about it. and they have a history with us from the last game, and so they're going to be motivated, you know, to do really well here in JPJ, and so we've got to be up for the fight,” said Odom.

It surely will be a fight, but Virginia has proven they can handle any challenge and have played some of their best ball in high-pressure situations. They hope to do the same on Tuesday night.

