Jay Bilas Shares His Thoughts On Ryan Odom and No. 14 Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers are 22-3, are on a six game winning streak, and are the clear No. 2 team in the ACC in the standings, but they are not getting the kind of love that a team with that kind of profile usually gets. They sit at No. 14 in the AP Poll and have fallen in predictive analytics such as the NCAA's NET Rankings and KenPom analytics. They are going to be favored in all but one game down the stretch of the season and typically, that would be generating more buzz for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

That is not the case, though. ESPN's Joe Lunardi does not have UVA as a top 16 seed in his latest bracketology, and according to teamrankings.com, the Cavaliers have only a 1% chance to earn a No. 1 seed in the tournament. They have a 10.4% chance to be a No. 2 seed, a 22.9% chance to be a No. 3 seed, and the most likely outcome is that the Cavaliers land as a No. 4 seed.

ESPN's top college basketball analyst Jay Bilas gave his top 68 teams yesterday and he had the Cavaliers outside of the top 20. UVA checked in at No. 21, but Bilas had nothing but praise for the job that Ryan Odom has done so far in Charlottesville this season:

"Virginia fans could only hope Ryan Odom's arrival would mark a new era -- and so far, the returns are promising. Having inherited a program that was jolted by the unexpected retirement of Tony Bennett less than a month before last season -- and missed the NCAA tournament for only the second time in 11 tries (excluding the COVID-19 year) -- Odom has restored consistency in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers sit just below Duke in the ACC and are comfortably headed back to the Big Dance. Freshman Thijs De Ridder, from Belgium, has impressed, leading the Cavs in scoring (15.7 PPG) while shooting 51.5% from the field and grabbing 6.6 boards."

Are they underrated?

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom instructs his team in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

For a team that has the record and the upside of UVA, it is interesting to see them ranked so low by so many metrics or analysts.

While the odds might be low, there is a better path than you might think for Virginia getting in the mix and earning a No. 1 seed.

First of all, they have to win out in the regular season, which would include going to Durham and beating Duke, the No. 3 team in the country. Win that game and the other games in the regular season and that would give the Cavaliers a regular season ACC Championship and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. If they can do that and advance to the ACC Tournament Championship, racking up two more quality wins along the way, I think they are going to have a really good case for a No. 1 seed.

That is easier said than done though and the competition for the No.1 seeds this season is tough. Michigan is moving closer and closer to being a lock, Arizona still has a great case despite losing two games this past week, and Houston, Iowa State, UConn, and others are in the mix. For UVA to even be mentioned with these teams, they are going to have to win the remainder of their games and then have a good showing in the ACC Tournament.

Why bring this up? I don't think Virginia is getting enough respect for the season they are having under Ryan Odom, and they are not getting enough buzz for the kind of team they have.

Virginia's next game up is a road game tonight at Georgia Tech, and then they have a chance to add a nice win to their resume at home against Miami.

