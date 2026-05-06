Good morning, I’m Gregory Lee, captain of the newsletter operation here, steering the ship today in place of Dan Gartland and Tyler Lauletta. Let’s get right to it.

In today’s SI:AM:

🏀 Lakers’ backcourt woes

🏈 Way-too-early top 25

⚜️ Saints marching in?

The last time the Cavaliers made it to the Eastern Conference finals without LeBron James was in 1992, when they lost to Michael Jordan’s Bulls. (That was also when I graduated from high school, which was a very long time ago.) If the Cavaliers want to end that drought, they will need improved play from James Harden.

In Tuesday’s 111-101 Game 1 loss against the Pistons , Harden had more turnovers (7) than made field goals (6). That’s not a new trend: Cleveland lost both of its games when Harden had at least seven turnovers in the first round against the Raptors, and Harden’s turnover percentage has bloomed to a playoff career-worst of 24.6%.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson even benched Harden after back-to-back turnovers in the third quarter.

Yikes. As a team, the Cavaliers committed 19 turnovers, which led to 31 points for the Pistons.

"You look within first," Harden said after the game. "Look at my turnovers, and a lot of them are just on me and nothing they did. It was way too many. If I had to put my print on one thing in the game, that's the game right there ... Like we talked about last series. If you get a shot on glass, even half of that, and it's a different ballgame. For me, I got to be better. I will be better, not turning the basketball over and getting shots up. It gives our defense a chance to get back and be set. Other than that, we played a pretty solid game."

Cade Cunningham had 23 points and Tobias Harris added 20 as the Pistons ended a 12-game postseason losing streak to the Cavaliers dating back to 2007. But it was Pistons rookie center Jalen Duren who helped seal the game late with a dominant stretch in the fourth quarter with three straight dunks.

It didn’t help that the Cavaliers got off to a slow start and began the second quarter in a 16-point hole. The turnovers are clearly an issue—Cleveland has the most turnovers (141) through eight playoff games since 1996. Even if Harden coughs up the ball less, the Cavaliers still need to see more from Donovan Mitchell. The seven-time All-Star went quiet in the second half and shot just 3-for-8 from the floor.

If what has been one of the most potent backcourt duos in the league doesn’t live up to its billing, the Cavaliers are in trouble.

The best of Sports Illustrated

The top five…

… things I saw yesterday:

5. Any moment now, the NBA could be crowning Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his second MVP award because of tough plays he makes routine, like this .

4. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve looked like the rest of us if we were going up against Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

3. Full disclosure, I am an LSU fan. It appears Seattle Storm rookie Flau’jae Johnson got some lessons from the Tigers baseball program after she threw a strike as the first pitch at the Mariners’ game .

2. As a New Orleans Saints fan, I am a big Falcons hater, but this move by owner Arthur Blank gets my respect , especially in this economy.

1. With Mother’s Day around the corner, it never gets old when a parent sees their kid make their Major League Baseball debut . But sometimes parents have work to do while at the game .