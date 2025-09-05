Nation's Top Center Narrows Recruitment to Five Schools, Including Virginia
The top center recruit in the nation has narrowed his recruitment to five schools and Virginia is among them. Arafan Diane, the No. 1 center recruit in the country per 247Sports, is down to Virginia, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers are in the thick of one of the top recruitments in the country. Can Odom find a way to beat out four high-level programs that? It would be a tremendous sign for the future if he can.
Elite Player
This would be a home run for Odom in his first full recruiting class with the program. The Cavaliers are in the mix for a number of the top prospects in the country, but can they land them? Odom and his staff will have to beat out some of the top programs in the country, but don't count them out. So far, the Cavaliers do not have any prospects committed for the 2026 class.
The 7'1 260 LBS propsect plays at Iowa United Prep and is the No. 15 overall player in the country.
Here is a scouting report on Diane, courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"Diane is arguably the most physically dominant big man in the national class. At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and near 300-pound frame, he’s big and powerful from head to toe with tree trunk legs and a broad upper body. He’s immovable in the post, very hard for opposing defenders to get around, and also has good hands. Not only is he looking to hammer emphatic dunks whenever possible, but he also has some natural touch and skill. He can step out and show some shooting potential, with a very high – virtually unblockable, release (5-9 from 3pt in 3SSB play & 71% FT). He also sets a big screen, so he’s a good pick-and-roll partner for his guards.
Diane doesn’t always have super quick instincts out of the dunker spot, but he’s typically powerful enough to compensate (80% FG at the rim). He’s also a high-volume rebounder (10.8 per game) who can cover a wide-radius because of his length, and even has untapped upside on the glass as there are times when he could elevate to snatch rebounds higher in the air.
Diane’s conditioning has been, and will continue to be, critical. He made notable strides heading into the grassroots season which were vital to his national ascension. That remains a work in progress though as there are times when he can be content to trot behind the play. Defensively, he’s definitely a deterrent in the paint, but not yet an elite rim protector (1.1 per game), and mostly a drop-coverage ball-screen defender. The long-term key is finding a playing weight that allows him to maximize his conditioning and athleticism, while not taking away from the sheer size that is such a critical part of his identity."
Odom is going to have to beat out some heavy hitters for Diane. Let's see if he is up to the challenge.