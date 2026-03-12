No.10 Virginia vs NC State Live Updates | ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

1st Half

3:46- Virignia leads NC State 28-27.

5:33- Virginia now leads NC State 28-25. Ugonna Onyenso is up to three blocks now in the game

8:00- NC State leads Virginia 24-22. Five turnovers already for UVA, but the offense is starting to find a rhythm

11:56- NC State leads Virginia 16-13

16:00- NC State leads Virginia 9-5. Johann Grunloh has picked up two early fouls and UVA is struggling on offense

Starting lineup for the Cavaliers today:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Pregame

Tipoff is just around the corner in Charlotte for No. 10 Virginia and NC State.

Virginia is 73-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13. UVA is 3-15 against NC State in the ACC Tournament, including a 3-9 mark in the quarterfinals and 1-3 record in Charlotte. No. 10 seed NC State defeated No. 3 seed Virginia 73-65 in overtime in the last meeting between the teams at the ACC Tournament in 2024 in Washington, D.C. The 2024 ACC Tournament win helped propel the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament and eventual Final Four berth.

UVA swept the season series with the Wolfpack, winning 76-61 in Raleigh and 90-61 in Charlottesville. UVA has a three-game win streak in the series, including a 70- 67 win in the lone meeting between the teams in 2024-25. UVA is 3-22 against the Wolfpack on neutral courts. UVA is 4-1 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 6-4 in the last 10.

The winner of today's game will face the winner of Miami/Louisville tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.