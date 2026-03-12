Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 10 Virginia vs NC State

The stage is set for the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and the first game of the day is No. 10 Virginia vs NC State. This is the third matchup of the year between the two teams and UVA won the first two games convincingly.

Virginia is the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament for the sixth time (1982, 1983, 2007, 2016, 2023) and first since 2023. UVA has posted an 8-5 mark as the No. 2 seed in the tournament. advancing to the ACC Tournament final (and losing all four contests) in 1982 (Greensboro), 1983 (Atlanta), 2016 (Washington, D.C.) and 2023 (Greensboro). The Cavaliers are 47-67 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 8-15 in Charlotte, reaching the title game in 1990 and 1994. UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018. UVA is 28-37 in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament. UVA has advanced to the semifinals in eight of the last 11 ACC tournaments.

Who wins this afternoon?

Mar 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom gestures to his team from the bench against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder was named All-ACC First Team and All-Rookie, while Ugonna Onyenso was named to the All-Defensive team. De Ridder ranked 15th in the ACC in scoring (15.9 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (51.3%) and 17th in rebounding (6.3 rpg), and had 11 20-point games including a career-high 32 points at Notre Dame. Onyenso led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with 2.6 blocks per game.

Virginia is 73-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13. UVA is 3-15 against NC State in the ACC Tournament, including a 3-9 mark in the quarterfinals and 1-3 record in Charlotte. No. 10 seed NC State defeated No. 3 seed Virginia 73-65 in overtime in the last meeting between the teams at the ACC Tournament in 2024 in Washington, D.C. The 2024 ACC Tournament win helped propel the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament and eventual Final Four berth.

UVA swept the season series with the Wolfpack, winning 76-61 in Raleigh and 90-61 in Charlottesville. UVA has a three-game win streak in the series, including a 70- 67 win in the lone meeting between the teams in 2024-25. UVA is 3-22 against the Wolfpack on neutral courts. UVA is 4-1 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 6-4 in the last 10.

De Ridder scored 19 points and Johann Grünloh blocked eight shots as then-No. 11 Virginia defeated NC State 90-61 on Feb. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Lewis (16), Jacari White (15), Malik Thomas (12) and Chance Mallory (11) all reached double figures. UVA scored 58 points and shot 70% in the second half. NC State shot a season-low 29.4% and its 19 points in the first half were also a season low. Paul McNeil, Jr. led the Wolfpack with 22 points.

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in blocks (6.2 bpg), rebounding (40.8) and offensive rebounding (13.5), second in field goal percentage defense (39.7%), third in scoring defense (68.3 ppg), scoring margin (+12.6), rebounding margin (+8.1), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.305) and defensive rebounds (27.3 rpg) and fourth in assists (16.8 apg), 3-pointers (10.1) and assist/turnover ratio (1.55).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 15th in scoring (15.9 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (51.3%) and 17th in rebounding (6.3 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 12th in assists (4.3 apg). Ugonna Onyenso leads the ACC in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.4 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.8), seventh in steals (1.7 spg), 15th in assists (3.5 apg) and 21st in free throw percentage (76.7%). Jacari White ranks 15th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

Anything can happen in college basketball, but there is nothing from the first two matchups that suggest that NC State is going to be able to beat UVA. The Cavaliers were the much better team and I don't think that is going to change today.

Final Score: Virginia 85, NC State 75