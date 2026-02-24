No.11 Virginia vs NC State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Halftime- Virginia leads NC State 32-19 at halftime

1:06 1H - Virginia hods a 30-19 lead and the defense has been smoltering. The Cavaliers have eight blocks and has forced NC State to 9-26 shooting

3:28 1H- Virginia is on a current 6-0 run and the Wolfpack hasn't scored in the past 2:18. Virginia is led by Jacari White nine points on offense as he has gave the Cavaliers a spark off the bench. Virginia has 13 of its 26 points from the bench. Virginia leads 26-18

6:19 1H - NC State has stormed back and made it a game. The Cavaliers have just a 20-15 lead. Virginia is 2-11 in its last few field goals; The Wolfpack on a 12-3 run

9:13 1H- NC State Quadir Copeland picks up his second foul. Virginia hasn't scored in the past four minutes. Virginia leads 15-8

10:14 1H- Johann Grünloh continues dominant defensive effort from last game and has five blocks in the early going. Virginia leads 15-7

11:47 1H - Virginia is on a current 12-2 run. NC State is just 1 of its last10 from the field. The Cavaliers have five blocks and two steals. Virginia leads 15-5

14:45 1H- Jacari White is at the free throw line after being fouled at the three point line. White nails all three and gives the Cavaliers a 11-3 lead.

16:07 1H - Virginia is 3-6 from the field and Sam Lewis is 2-2 from beyond the arc. The Hoos have four blocks in the early going and inserting their will defensively. NC State is 1-9 from the field. Virginia leads 8-3

17:10 1H - Tre Holloman hits a three pointer off the glass to tie things up at 3-3

18:57 1H - Sam Lewis nails the first points of the game knocking down a three poiunter to give the Hoos their first lead of the game

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the tip

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is back on the hardwood after a key 86-83 win over Miami. The Cavaliers were led by Jacari White, who finished with 17 points. Sam Lewis, Thijs de Ridder, Chance Mallory, and Malik Thomas each finished in the double-digits. Mallory made the clutch plays late in the game, which was the key difference in the game for the Hoos and led them to victory. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about his clutch plays.

Chance is just ahead of his time and a really good player and a confident player and a smart player, and you know he makes the most out of his game," said Odom.

“Yeah, we definitely did. I mean, we definitely wanted to get the ball over half court as fast as we could, so that way, you know, we're able to make a decision, you know, at that point. So that's typically what we would do, but you know, every situation's a little bit different, but he was on the run, and so I wasn't going to stop it at that point."

