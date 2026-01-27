No.17 Virginia vs Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

12:30 1H - Notre Dame is on a current 7-0 run currently and have hit its last three fieldgoals. Braeden Shrewsberry has 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the field. Notre Dame leads 21-11

17:05 1H - Johann Grünloh has two fouls early in the game and is getting subbed out for Ugonna Onyenso

19:28 1H - Virginia Thijs De Ridder scores the first basket for the Hoos.

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip

Virginia is back in action after suffering a home loss vs North Carolina and looking to get back into the winning column. Will the Cavaliers come out on top?

Starting Lineups:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

G- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

