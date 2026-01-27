No.17 Virginia vs Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
In this story:
12:30 1H- Notre Dame is on a current 7-0 run currently and have hit its last three fieldgoals. Braeden Shrewsberry has 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the field. Notre Dame leads 21-11
17:05 1H- Johann Grünloh has two fouls early in the game and is getting subbed out for Ugonna Onyenso
19:28 1H- Virginia Thijs De Ridder scores the first basket for the Hoos.
20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip
Virginia is back in action after suffering a home loss vs North Carolina and looking to get back into the winning column. Will the Cavaliers come out on top?
Starting Lineups:
G- Malik Thomas
G- Sam Lewis
G- Dallin Hall
G- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
