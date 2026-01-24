No. 14 Virginia vs No. 22 North Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Pregame

Be sure to stay tuned right here for the latest updates for today's big game!

Winners of five straight, Virginia heads into today's ranked matchup against North Carolina looking for another big conference win. UVA has taken down three of the best teams in the conference, beating NC State, Louisville, and SMU, but the Tar Heels are not going to be easy.

No. 14 Virginia (16-2) is third in the ACC at 5-1, while No. 22 North Carolina (15-4) is tied for seventh at 3-3. The Cavaliers are 10-0 at home this season and have an 11- game win streak at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has a five-game win streak and meets its second-ranked opponent (79-70 over then-No. 20 Louisville). UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02. The Cavaliers are averaging 84 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA is 13th in the KenPom.com and NET rankings

