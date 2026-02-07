Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 18 Virginia vs Syracuse

Since their loss to North Carolina, Virginia has won three straight games and they will look to make it a fourth today when they face Syracuse. The Cavaliers scored unimpressive wins over Notre Dame and Boston College to start the streak, but they were much better in the win over Pittsburgh earlier this week.

UVA is 14-7 all-time against Syracuse, including a 12-3 mark in ACC regular-season action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. Syracuse ended Virginia’s six-game winning streak in the series with last season’s 84-70 win in the regular-season finale. UVA has a three-game home win streak in the series and is 6-2 against the Orange at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA had held Syracuse to 69 or fewer points in 16 of the last 17 meetings between the teams.

Previewing the game

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) controls the ball in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.6) and offensive rebounds (14.2), second in field goal percentage defense (.394), rebound margin (+8.9) and blocks (5.9 bpg), third in scoring defense (68.3 ppg), scoring margin (+15.0) and assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in 3-pointers (10.1), fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.359), defensive rebounds (27.4 rpg) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.303).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 11th in scoring (16.7 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.9%), and 16th in rebounds (6.6 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.4) and 11th in assists (4.2 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.2 bpg) and 20th in rebounds (6.1 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0) and steals (2.0 spg), 13th in assists (3.5 apg), and 17th in free throw percentage (76.1%). Jacari White ranks 18th in 3-pointers made per game (2.0).

Syracuse mounted a huge rally before falling short at #14/18 North Carolina on Feb. 2. Sophomore forward Donnie Freeman (18.6 ppg.) topped 20 points for the seventh time this season on Monday. Senior guard J.J. Starling (12.0) has scored in double digits 16 times in 2025-26. Senior center William Kyle III is tied for third among Division I players in blocked shots (61).

Sam Lewis scored 15 points to lead No. 18 Virginia to a 67-47 win over Pitt on Feb. 3 at John Paul Jones Arena. Thijs De Ridder added 10 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double and Chance Mallory (11 points) and Malik Thomas (10 points) also reached double figures. The 67 points marked a season low for UVA, while the 47 points allowed were a season best for the Cavaliers’ defense. UVA scored 23 points off of 17 Pitt turnovers and scored 30 points in the paint. Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusaitis each scored 11 points for Pitt (9-14, 2-8 ACC).

Playing Syracuse at home and playing them on the road are two different things and while the Orange are not the worst team in the conference, I don't consider them one of the better teams in the ACC. Virginia played poorly in their wins over Notre Dame and Boston College, but looked much better on Tuesday against Pitt. I think they keep that rolling with a win today vs the Orange.

Final Score: Virginia 76, Syracuse 68

More Virginia Basketball News: