No.21 Virginia vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Halftime- Virginia leads 24-23 at the half and is 11-0 when they lead at the break

1:00 1H - Virginia has the lead for the first time in over 10 minutes. Johann Grünloh gives the Hoos a 24-23 lead

3:15 1H- Thijs de Ridder makes his second field goal of the game. The Hoos trail 23-19

7:17 1H- Virginia is closing the deficit and trails 15-11. Virginia Tech is just 1-8 from the field. Both teams have combined for 11 turnovers

11:15 1H- Virginia Tech is on a 13-3 run and leads the Hoos 13-7. Virgini ais just 2-13 from the field

12:45 1H - Devin Tillis hits first three pointer of the game against Virginia Tech

14:24 1H- Virginia struggled to shoot the basketball and is just 1-11 from the field and 0-5 from three point range. Virginia Tech leads 9-4

16:00 1H - Neoklis Avdalas has five early points for the Hokies and Virginia Tech leads 7-4 early in the first half

20:00 1H- Virginia gets the opening tip and Thijs De Ridder nails the first basket

Pregame- Virginia changes the starting lineup for the first time this season with Devin Tillis starting and Sam Lewis coming off the bench

Starting Lineup:

G-Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

F-Devin Tillis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Conference play is finally here for Virginia as they begin ACC play against their archrival, Virginia Tech. Virginia is led this season by Thijs De Ridder, who is averaging 16.1 points per game. The Hoos have one of the best offenses they have had in the past decade, and will look to begin 1-0 in conference play on Wednesday afternoon. With their elite perimeter shooting, can they cross the 100 point mark for just the second time this season?

Stay tuned for updates throughout the game

