No.23 Virginia vs California Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

9:27 1H - Four different players have hit a three ball for the Cavaliers. Back-to-back threes has the Hoos in front with a 26-22 lead

12:02 1H- Game is tied 12-12. Virginia leads 10-2 on the glass in the early going and has five offensive rebounds.

15:12 1H - Virgina has an early 12-7 lead. The Hoos have eight rebounds already and California hasn't made a shot in the past two minutes

17:36 1H- Virginia jumps off to an early 8-5 lead, and have the advantage over California. Malik Thomas has four points early

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip

Pregame

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia is back home after a two games on the road. They went 1-1 during that stretch. The lost to Virginia Tech 95-85, but picked up an impressive victory over NC State in a dominating 76-61 victory. The Hoos will have a chance to add to its resume and keep building for the NCAA tournament. Sam Lewis was a key player in the last victory for the Hoos dropping a team high 23 points. Who will step up on Wednesday night?

