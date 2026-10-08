Notes, quotes and takeaways from Virginia Basketball At ACC Media Tipoff

Once Ryan Odom knew that he'd have one of the nation's most experienced men's basketball teams, he prioritized challenging it as much as possible.

Odom's Virginia Cavaliers will face a daunting nonconference schedule before jumping into Atlantic Coast Conference play. Included are neutral-site games against Arkansas (in Washington) and UConn (in New York), as well as a home game against Kentucky, a visit to Maryland, and matchups against Marquette and Xavier in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

The schedule was designed to test the veteran Cavaliers and prepare them for the pressures that come with an expected NCAA tournament bid. The games against Arkansas and UConn will be played in NBA arenas, which often host postseason play. And there's a day off in the Bahamas, just as there is between NCAA tournament games.

"I it could benefit us long-term, but I think the biggest thing was we wanted to challenge ourselves in the nonconference to get us ready for what we know is going to be a really tough ACC this year," Odom said. "I think all players want to play in big games, and all coaches want to coach in big games, and we've certainly provided these guys with that opportunity this year."

Kentucky was assigned as Virginia's opponent in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge, but the other games were voluntary. A few nonconference losses to powerful opponents shouldn't hurt the Cavaliers when the NCAA bids are handed out, especially with an expanded field of 76.

"You can schedule whoever you want, but you might not be ready for it," Odom said. "This is a proud program. Virginia deserves to play in big games."

High expectations

Official polls should be released soon, but Virginia is expected to finish near the top of the ACC standings and could be ranked in the top 10 or 15 in the nation entering the season.

Aside from an 8-11 record as interim head coach at Charlotte in 2014-15, Odom has had only one losing record in 12 seasons at five different schools (16-17 at UMBC in 2019-20). After going 30-6 in his Virginia debut, expectations are high again this season.

But it's not like Odom hasn't set high standards -- even in his first head coaching gig at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) in 2015-16. Odom said that team took Clemson to overtime in an exhibition game, then went on to finish 21-10.

"Our Lenoir-Rhyne team expected to do well," he said. "Those expectations are what you want when you're confident in your team."

Autry bolsters staff

Despite the addition of five transfers, Virginia's biggest pickup this offseason may have been the hiring of former Syracuse star and player Adrian Autrey as Odom's top assistant. He succeeds Griff Aldridge, who took the head coaching job at Pepperdine.

Autry spent the past three years as head coach of the Orange after playing professionally in Europe. He and Odom worked together as assistants at Virginia Tech under Seth Greenberg from 2008-10.

"It's huge," Odom said. "Adrian and I have been friends for a long time. I've been in battles with him

together on the same team ... and I know the character that he has. I know the expertise that he has.

He played the game at the highest level, both collegiately and professionally, and has so much to give these guys. His wealth of experience as a head coach and a high-level assistant coach is going to be really beneficial for Virginia. There's no doubt about it."

"Personally, I'm excited that he's with us. He's a friend of mine. Our wives are friends. Our kids are friends. It was a no-brainer for me to bring him in."

Virginia's little big man

Generously listed at 5-foot-10, Chance Mallory always faces a size disadvantage on the court. He makes up for it with quickness, skills, and determination that make him one of the ACC's most dynamic point guards.

Mallory's sisters Lexi and Josie were college athletes, so he got an early taste of competition. Asked if he could ever remember looking an opponent eye to eye, Mallory smiled and shook his head.

"You get used to it," he said. "It just becomes part of your everyday life, and you don't even think about it anymore," Mallory said. "I've always been the shortest, so I had to adapt, and it made me more tough. Being picked on on the court because of your height--you get tired of it. You don't want to get used to that, but it just made me who I am."

Feeling more at home

Entering their second seasons as college basketball players, European products Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh now feel much more comfortable on Grounds. They hope that carries over to improvement on the court as well.

"Last year I was in a complete area of knowing nothing about ACC basketball," said De Ridder, who nevertheless managed to be named first-team all-conference. " Of course I watch it before, but not



really playing it. But now I'm prepared. Now I know what team are going to face, what the environment is going to be like, what JPJ is going to be like in ACC play."

For Grunloh, the biggest transition came off the court.

"Playing professionally [in Germany], we'd go to practice, and back to your room, and that's it. The rest of the day's free," Grunloh said. "Here, we have classes, and practice, it's different. Playing-wise, it'sa lot slower there. You've got point guards who are 30 years old. They play a long time, and they ease it down a little bit."

Heidi Burge Horton dies

Heidi Burge Horton, who starred alongside her twin sister on Virginia's Final Four women's teams from 1990-92, passed away at age 54.

Heidi and Heather Burge were 6-foot-5 bookends who joined All-American Dawn Staley on coach Debbie Ryan's best teams. She ranks 24th in school history with 1,191 career points, sixth in rebounds (863) and seventh with 108 blocked shots. She briefly played in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Heidi Burge Horton. Heidi was a cherished member of the Virginia Women’s Basketball family, her legacy will forever be a part of Virginia Athletics. Our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/j49F20cabU — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) October 8, 2026