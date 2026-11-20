Opportunity is in play for No. 4 Virginia. Every team ranked in front of it lost, meaning that the Cavaliers have a good shot of moving up in the next AP Poll if they can keep their win streak intact.

The latest test is Loyola Maryland, a mid-major projected to lose by over 40 points. Refresh this page to follow every update live from John Paul Jones Arena.

First half: UVA 15, Loyola 7

15:29: First media timeout, Cavaliers up 14-3. Loyola has only made one shot in the first four and a half minutes of this game. Virginia has already hit five. After the break, Kalu Anya comes in to replace De Ridder.

16:16: First sub of the night — Elijah Gertrude in for Mallory. At this point, UVA has made four of its first five attempts from long distance.

20:00: Grunloh wins the tip and we are underway at JPJ. De Ridder quickly drains a three. Loyola responds by travelling on its first play.

This pregame video has been showed before final preparations here at JPJ this year. Malcolm Brogdon narrates.

Here you go: pic.twitter.com/Qf3d9ADKhM — Xander (@xandertilock) November 20, 2026

Pregame

Same starting lineup as usual. Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh.

Virginia will wear its alternate white uniforms again.

UVA wearing white alts again tonight. Uniform tracker through first seven games:



- Alt. white: 5 (Drexel, NE, Arkansas, ODU, LM)



- Home white: 1 (Bucknell)

- Alt. navy: 1 (Maryland)



- Road navy: 0

- Orange: 0 — Xander (@xandertilock) November 20, 2026