No. 4 UVA vs Loyola Maryland | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
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Opportunity is in play for No. 4 Virginia. Every team ranked in front of it lost, meaning that the Cavaliers have a good shot of moving up in the next AP Poll if they can keep their win streak intact.
The latest test is Loyola Maryland, a mid-major projected to lose by over 40 points. Refresh this page to follow every update live from John Paul Jones Arena.
First half: UVA 15, Loyola 7
15:29: First media timeout, Cavaliers up 14-3. Loyola has only made one shot in the first four and a half minutes of this game. Virginia has already hit five. After the break, Kalu Anya comes in to replace De Ridder.
16:16: First sub of the night — Elijah Gertrude in for Mallory. At this point, UVA has made four of its first five attempts from long distance.
20:00: Grunloh wins the tip and we are underway at JPJ. De Ridder quickly drains a three. Loyola responds by travelling on its first play.
Pregame
Same starting lineup as usual. Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh.
Virginia will wear its alternate white uniforms again.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock