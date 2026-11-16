After 2-0 week, UVA basketball rises to No. 4 in AP Poll

Still undefeated, Virginia rose two spots in the AP Poll, now ranked No. 4.

Since the last rankings were released, the Cavaliers went 2-0, beating Bucknell at home 95-61 before travelling to College Park and earning a hard-fought road win against rivals Maryland. Virginia currently sits at 5-0 on the season, one of eight ACC teams with an undefeated record. Other ranked ACC teams in this week’s poll include Duke (5), Miami (17), and Louisville (23). Notre Dame and North Carolina also received votes.

In its 87-83 win over the Terrapins, Virginia trailed for a majority of the game, ultimately riding a career-best performance from fourth-year guard Sam Lewis to its second Quad 1 win of the season. It was a less comfortable game than the blowout win over now No. 20 Arkansas, but the Cavaliers found a way. Their reward? Only two games in the next week, and no high-major opponents on the docket until their trip to the Bahamas Nov. 25-27, where they will face a pair of Big East teams in Marquette and Xavier.

Through five games, Virginia has looked every part of a top 5 team, with its four returning starters proving that continuity is a crucial difference maker at the top level. Second-year forward Thijs De Ridder leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game, with Lewis, second-year guard Chance Mallory, and second-year center Johann Grünloh all in the double digits as well. According to KenPom, Virginia has the ninth best offense in Division I and the 22nd best defense.

It is Virginia’s first time in the top 5 since December 12, 2022. A 84-78 loss to No. 9 Texas Tech dropped No. 10 Illinois out of the top 5, allowing Virginia to jump up. New No. 2 Michigan State also rose from No. 4, due primarily to their 79-73 win over No. 5 Duke, who were second last week behind Florida. The Gators retained their top spot, with Michigan State, UConn, Virginia, and Duke making up the rest of the top 5. The Illini’s loss also allowed No. 6 Texas to move up one spot, having beat Baylor Sunday.

This week, the Cavaliers will play two home games against mid- and low-major opponents. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers will host an Old Dominion squad that is 5-0 to start the season, including an 82-62 win over Bucknell. Then, on Friday, Coach Ryan Odom and his side will face Loyola (MD), a team that is currently 1-5, the lone win being over Division III Washington College.