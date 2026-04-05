Potential Returning Cavaliers Who Could See a Role Increase Next Season

As much talent as the Virginia Cavaliers are losing due to graduating seniors, they're also capable of holding onto some of their rising stars. Of course, the looming transfer portal could always end up leaving massive gaps on head coach Ryan Odom's roster, but assuming he retains his key players, the Cavaliers should be in good shape once the regular season rolls back around.

Odom has some work to do when the portal opens, simply because of the seniors he is losing, but there's little doubt surrounding his ability to bolster his roster. He was incredibly successful last year, and fans are banking on him carrying that success into the portal this year.

During the offseason, his remaining players will need to continue putting in the work, and if they can prove themselves further, a handful of them could see their roles increase during the 2026-27 season. Of those looking to turn heads, which players could see the most growth?

Chance Mallory

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite being only a freshman, Mallory navigates the court as if he's been playing college basketball for years. Throughout the season, the 5'10" guard served as a prominent bench player, and his skill, alongside Ugonna Onyenso, was a prime reason why Virginia's bench garnered so much attention. But looking ahead, he is likely to find his way to the starting five—he's young, but he brings remarkable talent with him, and Odom is going to want to utilize him more.

Johann Grünloh

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh had plenty of opportunities to shine last season, and he took advantage of those moments in all the right ways. By the end of his campaign, he averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He played an average of 21 minutes per game, while Dallin Hall, Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Malik Thomas and Mallory claimed the majority of the spotlight, albeit not by much. But now with UVA's seniors, including Hall and Thomas, departing, Grünloh has a clear path to being granted a more reliable role.

Elijah Gertrude

Virginia Cavaliers guard Elijah Gertrude | Hannah Pajewski-Imagn Images

Gertrude only averaged 6.2 minutes per game during his latest campaign, but with such prolific players claiming the spotlight, he had little time to prove himself. He finished with 1.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. This year could be a different story, as long as he capitalizes on the opportunities Odom presents to him. Gertrude certainly wasn't a headliner this past season, but that's not to say that he can't become one.