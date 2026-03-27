Who Can Return to Virginia Basketball Next Season?

It was a disappointing ending to a very successful first season for Virginia under Ryan Odom. The program went from 2nd round ACC Tournament exit a year ago to 30 wins, ACC Tournament and regular season runner up, and winning an NCAA Tournament game.

This was a roster led by experienced transfers with a small sprinkle of youth, but there are going to be some key players missing from this team. Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, and Devin Tillis are all out of eligibility and Onyenso and White are arguably the two best players that UVA is going to have to replace, though that could be debated and all players were impactful.

Those are the players leaving, but who could be staying?

Now it should be noted, any player could head to the transfer portal, but there has been no indication that is going to happen.

Sam Lewis

Sam Lewis is one of the starters who could be back next season. He played in all 36 games this season and 10.6 PPG and 3.6 RPG while having 46/40/75 shooting splits. Assuming he is back in Charlottesville, he is a likely starter again next season.

Thijs de Ridder

A first team All-ACC player this season, de Ridder could be a player who opts to declare for the NBA Draft, but it sounds like he is open to returning to Charlottesville for another season. Most mock draft projections have de Ridder either going in the second round or not getting drafted at all. He could benefit from another season in college, but his status is one to watch.

Johann Grunloh

Grunloh was a warrior towards the end of the season for UVA, playing with a hurt wrist and still finding ways to make an impact. He was one of the top shot blockers in the country this season and a very good rebounder who could stretch the floor. It would not be shocking to see him go to the NBA, but I think he would benefit from another season in college.

Chance Mallory

Mallory was one of the top freshmen in the ACC this season and could change a game with his energy and shot making. He should see an increased role with the Cavaliers this season assuming he is back and I think he could end up being one of the top overall guards in the league.

Carter Lang, Owen Odom, Martin Carrere, Elijah Gertrude, and Desmond Roberts can also return, but they did not play big roles this past season.