Predicting Where Virginia Will Rank In This Week's AP Poll After Another Perfect Week

It was another perfect week for Virginia Basketball.

The Cavaliers dismantled Georgia Tech on Wednesday and then secured a last second victory over Miami to move their winning streak to eight and remain right in the thick of the ACC race. After being ranked No. 14 in last week's AP Poll, will the Hoos move up this week?

Where will they land?

There were some teams ahead of Virginia that lost this past week and that could cause UVA to move up some. No. 13 Texas Tech lost to unranked Arizona State and should drop. No. 12 Florida and No. 11 Gonzaga were perfect this week, but No. 10 Illinois, No. 9 Nebraska, and No. 8 Kansas all lost to unranked teams, with Kansas getting blown out by Cincinnati on Saturday. Some other top ten teams lost, but none that will drop far.

I think that Virginia will assuredly jump Texas Tech to 13, but will any of the other teams fall enough for the Cavaliers to move up. I can't make the case for UVA to jump Gonzaga or Florida yet so my guess is they will move up one spot to No. 13.

This upcoming week is going to represent a huge opportunity to move up again. Virginia hosts NC State on Tuesday and then travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to face Duke, who will likely move up to No. 1 this week after their victory over Michigan on Saturday.

Notes from the weekend

UVA has an eight-game win streak

• Ryan Odom’s 24 wins are the most for a first-year head coach at UVA

• UVA is 13-1 at home, including a 5-1 mark in ACC contests

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in 17 games (most since 21 in 2000-01)

• UVA is 63-3 when scoring 80 or more points (15-2 in 2025-26) since 2009-10

• UVA (12 3-pointers) extended its school record of making 10 of more 3-pointers to 17 games

• UVA was out-rebounded (30-23) for the first time since its ACC opener at Virginia Tech on Dec. 31, 2025

• UVA was held to a season-low 23 rebounds, marking its lowest since 23 against Miami on Feb. 5, 2022

• For the second time this season and since March 9, 2008, the Cavaliers had six players in double figures

• UVA is now 3-2 when being out-rebounded this season

• Miami shot 56.7% and out-rebounded UVA 18-10 en route to a 44-39 halftime lead

• Miami used a 17-2 run to gain a 24-13 lead

• UVA dedicated the John Paul Jones Arena court in honor of four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett in a pregame ceremony

• Former UVA stars Joe Harris, Malcolm Brogdon, London Perrantes, Anthony Gill and Jay Huff were in attendance

