Virginia Basketball’s Biggest Trap Games Left on Their Schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers are undoubtedly approaching a brutal stretch within the next couple of weeks. Between facing Miami, NC State and Duke, the Cavaliers will be put to the test on the court. However, they're currently riding a 19-3 overall record and stand at 8-2 in conference play. It's clear that they have the necessary skills to come out on top, but their upcoming opponents have also done plenty of proving.

Although their toughest matchups tend to take center stage, Virginia shouldn't neglect their upcoming trap games—doing so would inevitably throw it off track in the ACC. The Cavaliers must stay vigilant on the court, particularly during these three potential traps.

Dropping any game at this point in the season is enough to cause the program to crumble. The Cavaliers can either sink or swim, but if they want to continue adding to their resume, swimming has become the only viable option.

UVA vs. Syracuse (Feb. 7)

Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In two days, the Cavaliers will face Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena. The Orange is 13-10 overall and 4-6 in the ACC. Winning this matchup is imperative—it will kick-start the beginning of a long string of intense competitions. Ultimately, the outcome of this game will set the tone for what's to come for Virginia. This is an opportunity for the Cavaliers to start on the right foot as they enter the home stretch of their 2025-26 campaign.

UVA vs. Georgia Tech (Feb. 18)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Davi Remagen | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is ranked further down in the ACC standings this year, and they're on a dreadful four-game losing skid right now. However, most of their games have resulted in tight scores. Because of this, the Cavaliers must take an early lead, similar to what they displayed during their latest matchup against Pittsburgh. Once this game rolls around, Virginia is likely going to be anxiously awaiting its upcoming matchup against Miami—will they succumb to the rising pressure?

UVA vs. Wake Forest (March 3)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This will be their second-to-last game of the regular season, just a few days before they face Virginia Tech. The Demon Deacons are also ranked closer to the bottom of the ACC standings while navigating a brutal losing skid. Given that this matchup is at the end of Virginia's season, and with several intense contests already under their belt, it wouldn't be a major surprise to see the Cavaliers relax on the court by this point. But doing so would be detrimental to their contention.

More Virginia Basketball News: