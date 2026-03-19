Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia vs Arizona State's First Four Matchup

Tonight is the night for Virginia Women's Basketball.

The Cavaliers take on Arizona State tonight in the first four round of the NCAA Tournament and the winner of tonight's game will advance to the first round to take on Georgia on Saturday. After a disappointing finish in the ACC Tournament, the Hoos are hoping to beat the Sun Devils today and advance to the next round.

Who wins tonight's game?

Preview

Virginia's Kymora Johnson (21) makes a play against Nebraska during the Emerald Coast Classic game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Virginia makes its first tournament appearance since 2018, seven Cavaliers have taken part in March Madness at least once. Those players have combined for 19 games of experience in the tournament with 11 wins and one national title. UVA players to play at least one game in the tournament include: Sa’Myah Smith (10), Paris Clark (2), Raiane Dos Santos (2), Tabitha Amanze (2), Caitlin Weimar (1), Romi Levy (1), Danelle Arigbabu (1).

Virginia leads NCAA Division I with 6.7 blocks per game and is on track to be the second highest of any ACC team in the last 20 seasons, behind only the 2020-21 Syracuse squad (7.04). The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Nine different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season, the most of any team in NCAA Division I Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 43 blocks on the season. The Cavaliers are 12th in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 9.5. The highest average rebound differential by any Virginia team this century was +6.5 in 2008-09. Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game. Weimar leads the team with 80 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 75.

Virginia ranks No. 21 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.2 assists per game as a team. The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team. Kymora Johnson ranks No. 14 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 5.9 assists per game. With 535 career assists, Johnson ranks fourth in program history. She trails Donna Holt (561) for fourth on the list. She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Caitlin Weimar has provided crucial production off the bench this season for UVA. Weimar ranks third among six total ACC players to record multiple 20-point games off the bench this season (25 pts at WF, 20 pts vs Pitt). Gabby White logged career highs in points (22), rebounds (12) and assists (6) off the bench in a triple-overtime victory at Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers scored a season-high 56 points off the bench at Wake Forest. Among ACC players with 10 or less starts this season, Weimar ranks first with 1.3 blocks per game, and third with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game and second with 5.9 total rebounds per game.

While their last game against Clemson did not go well, I think that the time off and the matchup bode well for UVA. They win this game and move on to the next round.

Final Score: UVA 76, Arizona State 73