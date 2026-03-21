Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia vs Georgia's First Round March Madness Matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for a first round upset today against the Georgia Bulldogs. Virginia got a first four victory against Arizona State and now they are aiming to reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Will they get it done?

Preview

Virginia is 11-7 in first round games and has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen 12 times in program history. The Cavaliers are 3-3 in the all-time series with Georgia Virginia holds a +14 score differential in the series Neither team has won back-to-back games in the all-time series Saturday’s game will mark the first time the teams have faced off in the NCAA Tournament, and their first meeting

on a neutral court.

The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the teams 64- 61 on Nov. 16 2017 at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia’s all-time leading scorer, Monica Wright, scored her 2,000th career point against Georgia (12/20/09). Wright is one of three players in program history to score 2,000 pts (Dawn Staley, Heather Burge)

In her NCAA Tournament debut, Kymora Johnson became the only UVA player this century to record 10+ pts, 10 reb, 5 ast in an NCAA Tournament game. She joins Dawn Staley (1989, 1991), and DeMya Walker (1997) as the only players to accomplish the feat. Virginia has recorded 20 wins in a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season

UVA recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00 . Virginia is averaging 74.7 points per game and limiting opposition to 64.0 ppg. The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 6.6 blocks per game. UVA has broken the program record for blocks in a season (206) for the second consecutive season. UVA ranks No. 21 in NCAA Division I and No. 3 in the ACC with 16.9 assists per game. Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,013-575 (.638) record.

I think that this is going to be a tough matchup for UVA, but their ability to rebound and block shots on the defensive end should keep this game interesting. Will they be able to get enough from their offense to win this game? That is the biggest question that I have for this team against the Bulldogs and while I think that they are going to keep this game close the entire way, Georgia has enough firepower to get the victory and move onto the next round.

Final Score: Georgia 69, Virginia 63