Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia vs Iowa

Virginia is aiming to upset Iowa and get to the Sweet 16 today. The Cavaliers have pulled off two wins this week, beating Arizona State in the first four and then upsetting Georgia in the first round of the Tournament on Saturday, Can the upset minded Cavaliers take down one of the top teams in the country today? It will be a huge test.

Let's look at the matchup.

Virginia vs Iowa

This Cavaliers team has grown and built chemistry this season and it has shown on this run, something that Amaka Agugua-Hamilton talked about yesterday heading into this game:

"Yeah, somebody asked me that earlier, and you do have to be together. That's the way that you make a run in March. That's how you win in March. You have to be together and it's not just in the game. Outside of the playing, like outside of game time, outside of practice, outside of all that, you have to be together. You have to have good comradery. Good synergy. Good vibes within the group. I think that's very important.

Playing three games, you want to be playing in March, so it doesn't matter. If we had to play every day, we would. They're not tired. I tell them that all the time. I say that in the summertime or even in preseason. Come in, your not tired. Nobody's tired in March, that's for sure. Also I think momentum and adrenaline and all that stuff carries you forward and gives you more energy. Our players are hungry and eager to get out there again. This is a great opportunity, amazing fan base. It was electric in there the other night and we expect to see the same thing. It's just a great environment for women's basketball. It's just a blessing to have the opportunity to compete in that."

She also knows that Iowa is a great team and it is going to take the best shot that UVA has.

"Well, there's a lot of things in the scouting report about Iowa. Iowa's a great team, well-coached. They play together, they have great chemistry. Very rhythm-based team. They run their stuff, Their reads, they're on point with all that. Great environment here. You got to be extremely disciplined in understanding the game plan in going to execute it, but I have a lot of respect for what they do and what she does and obviously Jan's been here forever. Now that she's been a head coach, they haven't missed a beat. I just have a lot of respect for her, this program, and just even the community, how they

always show up and show out."

Iowa's Ava Heiden leads all power four players in points per game improvement over the last two seasons. (+12.6 ppg, 3rd, NCAA) . Over the last six games, Heiden is 85-of-122 from the floor. Heiden has reached double figures against all 17 Big Ten opponents this year. The Hawkeyes are 16-1 when Stremlow is in the starting lineup this season. Heiden has scored 10+ points in 21 straight games. Stremlow has dished out six or more assists in five out of the last six games.

I think that Virginia is going battle hard in this game, but they are going to come up short in this matchup against the Hawkeyes.

Final Score: Iowa 84, Virginia 79