Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia vs TCU

Virginia has been one of the stories of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and they look to continue their run tonight against the No. 3 seeded TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cavaliers are being doubted once again and are heavy underdogs coming into the game. How can UVA pull off yet another upset?

Preview and Prediction

Virginia has recorded three wins in an NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1996 season. UVA has not recorded four wins in an NCAA Tournament since 1991 In her NCAA Tournament debut, Kymora Johnson became the only UVA player this century to record 10+ pts, 10 reb, 5 ast in an NCAA Tournament game. She joins Dawn Staley (1989, 1991), and DeMya Walker (1997) as the only

players to accomplish the feat.

Johnson comes off scoring 28 pts in back-to-back games. She is just the fourth Cavalier to score at least 25 points in multiple NCAA Tournament games (Tora Suber, Heather Burge, Dawn Staley). Virginia has recorded 22 wins in a season for the first time since the 2011-12 season (25). UVA recorded 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00

Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith became the first Cavalier Duo to score 20+ pts in an NCAA Tournament game since 1992 (Dawn Staley & Heather Burge) in Virginia’s first-round win over Georgia UVA’s Tabitha Amanze and TCU’s Olivia Miles played with each other in high school at Blair Academy in New Jersey. Virginia is averaging 75.2 points per game and limiting opposition to 64.6 ppg.

The Cavaliers rank No. 3 in NCAA Division I with 6.4 blocks per game. Kentucky leads the nation with 6.6. UVA has broken the program record for blocks in a season. (211) for the second consecutive season. UVA ranks No. 24 in NCAA Division I and No. 2 in the ACC with 17.0 assists per game.

TCU’s Olivia Miles was crowned Big 12 Player of the Year and is the fourth one-and-done transfer point guard to be named a league’s top player in Campbell’s five seasons as a head coach. Hailey Van Lith was tabbed the Big 12’s best in 2024-25 while Sacramento State’s Lianna Tillman and Kahlaijah Dean won Big Sky Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.All four players averaged better than 17 points and five assists per game in Campbell’s offense.

Miles was also a unanimous choice for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. TCU has swept Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year in consecutive seasons. No program has won both awards in back-to-back years. Five of TCU’s eight All-Big 12 first team honorees have come under Campbell’s tutelage in the last calendar year. Marta Suarez joined Miles as a unanimous choice on the all-conference first team mantle. Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner all garnered first team accolades in 2024-25.

With Miles and Suarez’s selections as All-Americans by The Associated Press, four of the seven

All-Americans in program history have been recruited and developed by Campbell. TCU and top-ranked UConn are the only teams in college basketball shooting at least 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from downtown while averaging nine 3-pointers per game.

Stopping TCU's offense is going to be the biggest challenge in this game for Virginia and I think that is where the game will be decided. UVA fights hard to the end, but Olivia Miles and the Horned Frogs advance to the next round.

Final Score: TCU 81, Virginia 73