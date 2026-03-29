Rapid Takeaways From Virginia’s Sweet 16 Loss to TCU

As expected, the Virginia Cavaliers were in for a grueling matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night. The two programs were facing off in the Sweet 16 in hopes of advancing to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, their efforts were not enough to upset the Horned Frogs. The final score reached 79-69, eliminating Virginia from the tourney.

As heartbreaking as this loss was for the Hoos, it can't be denied that they battled it out right until the end. The performance was strong, but TCU proved itself to be worthy of the Elite Eight slot. Now, they will move on and face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday, March 30, in Sacramento, Calif.

1. UVA Has Trouble Pulling Ahead

Virginia Cavaliers guard Romi Levy | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The margin was small between these two programs for much of the night. Heading into the second quarter, Virginia just barely led by a score of 21-17, and by halftime, they were 36-35 with the Hoos ahead. Not only were they unable to widen the gap and pull ahead, but they swapped leads numerous times. Needless to say, this was a hard-fought Sweet 16 matchup for both teams. Their woes continued in the second half of the game, but TCU started to pull ahead, leaving the Cavs behind.

2. Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark Leads UVA

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

As expected, guard Kymora Johnson paved the way for the Hoos during this matchup. Once halftime rolled around, she had recorded 10 points, three rebounds and four assists at this point in the game. But, of course, she didn't stop there. Throughout the second half of the game, she continued turning up the heat and brought her stat sheet to 18 points, six rebounds and a whopping eight assists.

Although Johnson is often the leading scorer, Paris Clark secured the title this time around with her 20 points, along with one rebound and three assists.

3. UVA Capitalizes Off Turnovers

Virginia Cavaliers guard Paris Clark s | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

With 5:28 on the clock in the second quarter, TCU had logged six turnovers, and the Cavaliers were able to score 15 second-chance points off of them. Following this trajectory, by halftime, Virginia had claimed 17 second-chance points. After the fourth quarter, the Hoos had scored 23 points off the Horned Frogs' 14 turnovers.

4. UVA Struggles To Fend Off Marta Suarez, Olivia Miles

TCU Horned Frogs Marta Suarez | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs' Marta Suarez was on fire on Saturday night, wrapping up the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Not only was she the leading scorer and rebounder, but her shots often came at critical moments, ultimately keeping TCU afloat. Virginia struggled to hold her off. Her performance, alongside Olivia Miles, was the deciding factor in the outcome of the game.