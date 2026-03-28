Three Things To Watch During UVA’s Sweet 16 Game vs. TCU

The Virginia Cavaliers will be facing the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night for their Sweet 16 matchup. This season has been a historic run to the NCAA Tournament for the Hoos, and making it this far in the postseason is nothing short of remarkable for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's program.

But as the Cavaliers approach their Sweet 16 meeting, there are a handful of challenges they will face, leaving little room for error on the court. Looking ahead at what's to come, here are three things fans should keep an eye on during Saturday's matchup.

How UVA Handles TCU's Size

Virginia Cavaliers forward Tabitha Amanze and Louisville Cardinals forward Anaya Hardy | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs are the tallest women's basketball program in the nation, which could certainly pose a threat to the Cavaliers. Their height averages 6'2" 1/2", but the Hoos will not have to worry about facing TCU's tallest player Sarah Portlock, who is expected to be out of commission during the matchup.

How Kymora Johnson Stacks Up Next to Olivia Miles

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson and Louisville Cardinals guard Skylar Jones | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Johnson is Virginia's leading scorer, while Miles paves the way for the Horned Frogs. Since the NCAA Tournament kicked off, Johnson has been averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and five assists per game, shooting 35.1% from the floor. As for Miles, she is averaging 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists per game, while shooting 38.2% from the floor.

Both athletes are key playmakers who are capable of flipping the score rather quickly. Johnson appears to be the stronger player at this time, as she's recently recorded two back-to-back 28-point games.

Rebound Battle Between Sa’Myah Smith and Marta Suarez

TCU Marta Suarez | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Smith and Suarez are leading rebounders for their respective programs, and if UVA wants to come out on top, winning the rebound battle is imperative. However, TCU is known for its elite rim protection and grabbing offensive and defensive rebounds. As mentioned, their size plays a major role in this, which is going to challenge the Hoos.

If the Cavaliers clinch the victory, they will advance to the Elite Eight and send the Horned Frogs home in defeat. But if TCU wins, Virginia's journey in this year's NCAA Tournament will come to an abrupt end. Do the Hoos have what it takes to knock down TCU, or will they be handed a heartbreaking loss this weekend?

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Sacramento, Calif. Fans can tune in to the gripping matchup on ESPN and potentially watch UVA reach the next round.