Best Angles of Reece Beekman's Game-Winning Three Against Duke

See the best angles of Reece Beekman's game-winning three-pointer to lift the Cavaliers over the Blue Devils at Cameron

Through the first two and a half seasons of his collegiate career, Reece Beekman made an average of 0.5 threes per game. The sophomore guard has made a total of 25 threes on 82 attempts through his first 49 games as a Cavalier.

Despite the low quantity, two of those three-pointers are up there among the clutchest shots in recent UVA basketball history, which is filled with some big-time shots at big-time moments.

The first was Beekman's buzzer-beating three to lift Virginia over Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

The second came on Monday night at Cameron Indoor, as Beekman drained a three-pointer with just 1.1 left on the clock to silence the crowd and give UVA a major 69-68 victory over No. 7 Duke.

Beekman's shot was epic from every angle.

Here's an additional angle from the official UVA men's basketball account, which includes the team's celebration all the way into the visitors' locker room at Cameron Indoor.

And just for good measure, here's the broadcast view again with the call from the voice of the Cavaliers, John Freeman.

There were some pretty good reactions to Beekman's shot on social media as well.

Trey Murphy, who narrated the UVA men's basketball hype video for the game, was understandably ecstatic when the Cavaliers got the job done.

Carla Williams and Jim Ryan expressed their excitement as well.

Former UVA basketball great Sean Singletary officially welcomed Reece Beekman to the club of Cavaliers who have made clutch shots to beat Duke.

Of course, some were quick to point out that the Cavaliers managed to take down Duke in their final game against Coach K in Cameron Indoor.

What a night for the Hoos in the Durham.

