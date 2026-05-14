How Should Ryan Odom Fill The Last Roster Spot For Virginia Basketball?

It has been a quiet but productive offseason for Virginia Basketball and head coach Ryan Odom.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 30-win season that resulted in them making the ACC Tournament championship, getting back to the NCAA Tournament, and winning an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since the 2019 tournament, the year the Cavaliers won the national championship.

So how have Odom and UVA gone about making sure that they remain in position to have another successful season?

The first thing was retention. Virginia is losing important players such as Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, and Devin Tillis, but they are bringing back Thijs de Ridder, Sam Lewis, Johann Grunloh, and Chance Mallory, all of whom were impact players for UVA last season. Some underrated retentions for Virginia included former top recruits Elijah Gertrude and Silas Barksdale, who should be ready to take on bigger roles.

In the transfer portal, Virginia has brought in UC Irvine's Jurian Dixon, Arkansas State guard Christian Harmon, and Saint Louis Kalu Anya. They also landed a commitment from four-star center Favour Ibe, the top remaining center recruit on the board.

That puts Virginia at one roster spot left. How should they fill it?

I could make the argument that they could use an experienced center and let Ibe develop for a year, but the center transfer market has dried up considerably, and I don't think that there is a player that Virginia should be taking.

Finding a backup point guard should be the move for Odom and his staff if they can find one. Mallory should be inserted into a starting role, and while he is very good, there is nobody on the bench who can replicate the things that he can do. Mallory was second on the team in assists last season with 3.4, and that should jump up, given that Mallory is going to be seeing an increased role. Dixon and Harmon averaged 2.5 APG last season and are not true point guards.

Is there any player out there that could fill that void? The transfer portal has dried up in terms of instant impact talent, and I think that Odom and his staff are really going to have to look closely if point guard is the position they want to add.

It could be another spot, and Odom might just try to bring in the most talented player he can, but I think backup point guard is the only "glaring" need on this roster right now. Everything else looks like a team that should contend in the ACC next season and is a preseason top 15 team. This team looks longer, more athletic on the bench, and has the experience of last season. Players like Elijah Gertrude, Silas Barksdale, and Ibe are inexperienced players in terms of being in major roles and they will likely have to step up if the Hoos want to take that next step as a program under Odom.