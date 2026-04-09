Report: Duke Transfer Guard Sets Up Visit To Virginia

The transfer portal opened this week for college basketball and teams are embarking on trying to get their roster ready for next season. For Virginia, the priority has been to retain the talent that helped them win 30 games this past season and get back to the NCAA Tournament. They have been successful in those endeavors, as they have six players already announced to return next season including Thijs de Ridder, Johann Grunloh, and Chance Mallory.

But Virginia is going to have to dip into the transfer portal for the second straight season to find some impact players. They are losing Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, and Devin Tillis from this year's team and will need multiple prospects from the portal to fill out the rest of their roster.

It looks like things are starting to come together. According to Sam Kayser at League Ready, Virginia is going to get a visit from Duke transfer Darren Harris on April 14th. Harris is also going to visit Indiana on April 11th according to Kayser.

NEWS: Duke transfer guard Darren Harris (@darrenwh11) has locked in the following visits, source told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana: April 11th

Virginia: April 14th



The 6-foot-5 guard is a former four-star recruit who played the last two seasons at Duke. Averaged 3.3PPG this season. pic.twitter.com/BwpLFZ6NJA — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

Looking at the player

Harris has not played much in his collegiate career, but is from the state of Virginia and was a highly touted recruit. Coming out of high school, Harris was ranked as the No. 40 propsect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 11 SF in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.

Here is a snippet of his high school scouting report courtesy of 247Sports Eric Bossi:

"While shooting is certainly Harris' biggest strength and the asset that's going to get him on the floor early, he's got other strengths as well. He's an intelligent passer, he has some mid post game and he's a sneaky good rebounder. He doesn't yet do a ton off the dribble so that is a major area for him to establish growth and athletically he isn't bad but he could stand to improve his lateral quickness and overall pop which could help him to create separation on offense and be a more versatile defender."

Harris set new career highs for minutes (22) and assists (three) against Western Carolina (11/8) and had a career day from the field during Duke’s win at Army West Point, making five three-pointers en route to 15 points . He also scored 11 points, on 3-of-6 shooting, including 2-for-5 from deep against Lipscomb (12/16).

There seems to be some untapped potential with Harris and it will be interesting to see if the Hoos can land him. Stay tuned for the latest with this recruitment.