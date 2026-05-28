2026-2027 ACC Conference Opponents Announced: Three Observations for Virginia Basketball

The 2026-2027 ACC opponents have been set for every team, and it is going to be an interesting slate for Virginia Basketball.

UVA is likely going to enter the the upcoming season as a top 10 team and one of the contenders to win the conference. While the dates have yet to be announced, here is the slate for Virginia this season:

Home: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU and Virginia Tech.

Away: California, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Virginia is not going to play against Wake Forest.

Big home and vs Duke

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

These were the top two teams in the ACC last season, and they are projected to be the top two teams again this season. UVA was 0-2 against the Blue Devils last season, including a loss in the ACC Tournament Championship.

Duke will be losing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, but they are returning Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr, and they have a top transfer portal and recruiting class. Duke reloads better than any other program in the country and will be the preseason favorite in the ACC.

Virginia is going to be returning a lot of their players from last year's team, including Thijs de Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Johann Grunloh, Silas Barksdale, and Elijah Gertrude, while bringing in impact transfers as well.

These two games could have huge conference and national implications. Add in that UVA is going to be playing UConn and other top programs in the non-conference, Virginia's going to have a tough slate overall in 2026-2027.

Two games vs the Hokies

Virginia is going to have two games against their biggest rivals and Virginia-Virginia Tech split the two meetings the teams had last season.

Virginia Tech lost some of its best players from this past year's team to the transfer portal, but they do return forward Amani Hansberry and Mike Young made some smart additions through the transfer portal.

While the Hokies might not be a big contender in the conference, these two games should be entertaining.

Manageable home slate

I am not calling this an easy home slate for UVA by any means because they do have to play Duke, Louisville, and Florida State, but I think this is a fairly manageable home schedule for Ryan Odom's team.

Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, and Notre Dame are not going to be among the top contenders in the ACC and should all be winnable games for Virginia. Charlottesville is a hard place for opponents to try to win, and I don't think that is going to change this upcoming season.