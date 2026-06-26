Report: Former UVA Guard Jacari White joins Los Angeles Lakers on Summer League deal

According to a Thursday report by 247Sports, Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White will join the Los Angeles Lakers on a Summer League contract.

Virginia guard Jacari White has signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/p05NgkvRXo — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 26, 2026

White is the second Cavalier-turned-rookie to join an NBA organization — Ugonna Onyenso became the first Wednesday when the Detroit Pistons traded for him at pick No. 53.

White spent the 2025-26 campaign at Virginia after three years at North Dakota State and one at State College of Florida. White was a crucial bench piece for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He finished as the Cavaliers’ fourth-leading scorer. Most of his scoring came from long distance — White led Virginia in threes (69) and three-point percentage (43.4 percent).

Fueled by White’s stellar shooting, the Cavaliers ranked No. 2 across the ACC in three-point makes (369). White scored at least 10 points in 14 games this past season — including an average of 18 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. The Orlando native also netted 83 percent of his free throw attempts, which led Virginia.

In his lone season in Charlottesville, White set the program record for consecutive threes when he hit 12 over the course of two games. The record was previously 11, set by Kyle Guy in the 2018-29 title season. White became one of the very best reserve shooters in the ACC.

In addition to his sharpshooting prowess, White also demonstrated an ability to drive to the rim and throw down ferocious highlight dunks. His offensive ceiling could earn him some playing time when the Summer League starts July 3.

The Lakers only made one draft pick this year, taking Baylor guard Cameron Carr with the No. 24 pick. Los Angeles has had a busy day post-draft, needing to fill its Summer League roster. The Lakers signed forward AK Okereke (Vanderbilt) and guard Peter Suder (Miami Ohio) on two-way deals. The Lakers also added centers Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) and William Kyle III (Syracuse), plus guards Chase Ross (Marquette) and Robert McCray IV (Florida State) on Exhibit 10 contracts.

All of those players, along with White, are expected to compete for Los Angeles’ Summer League roster — and fight to earn roles on the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

As for Virginia, any updates on its other former players — Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall and Devin Tillis — have yet to be revealed. It is possible that White and Onyenso are joined by more of their fellow Cavaliers in Summer League action.