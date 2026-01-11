Video Resurfaces of Luka Dončić Trolling Dennis Schröder Before Postgame Confrontation
The NBA suspended Kings guard Dennis Schröder for three games for confronting and attempting to strike another player following Sacramento’s 125-101 loss to the Lakers on Dec. 28. Following the surprising news, it was quickly revealed the player he went after was Lakers superstar Luka Dončić, reported by Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.
That begs an immediate question as to why? Well, that answer was right in front of our eyes since the last meeting between the Kings and Lakers.
Astute Lakers fans quickly resurfaced a video that initially caught steam after the game where Dončić was recorded talking trash to Schröder for turning down a massive extension offer to remain with the Lakers years ago, instead opting for free agency and signing a much lesser deal for one year and $5.9 million with the Celtics in the 2021 offseason.
“Should’ve signed that contract, baby,” Dončić was overheard saying toward Schröder as the two jawed all game.
After Schröder’s suspension was announced, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Kings guard approached Dončić after the two spotted each other in the tunnel at Crypto.com Arena. Forty minutes after the buzzer, Schröder went after Dončić saying that he can’t call him a “b----” on the court and pretend everything is fine off the court, Slater wrote.
The Lakers and Kings will meet Monday in Sacramento as Schröder serves the second of his three-game suspension. After that, the two teams only meet once more this season, which will take place at Crypto.com Arena on March 1. The veteran guard joined the Kings over the offseason on a three-year, $44.4 million contract via a sign-and-trade with the Pistons.