Virginia Cavaliers in NBA Summer League: How (and what) to watch

Now that the NBA Draft — and post-draft — frenzy has waned, the NBA Summer League rosters are broadly set. There are three former Virginia Cavaliers slated to play. That list is Ugonna Onyenso for the Detroit Pistons, Jacari White for the Los Angeles Lakers and Malik Thomas for the Toronto Raptors.

Here is how (and what) to watch for. Note that all start times are p.m and eastern time, and that there will likely be additional games depending on Summer League standings and the championship bracket.

Ugonna Onyenso — Detroit Pistons

Thursday, July 9: Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 (Prime Video)

Sunday, July 12: Cleveland Cavaliers at 4:00 (Prime Video)

Monday, July 13: New York Knicks at 4:00 (Prime Video)

Wednesday, July 15: Phoenix Suns at 6:00 (ESPNU)

Onyenso’s first NBA action comes against a quartet of playoff teams. He will face some talented rookies, including Philadelphia’s Labaron Philon Jr. (First round guard, Alabama) and New York’s Tyler Nickel (Second round forward, Vanderbilt). Onyenso and the Cavaliers played Nickel in a scrimmage against the Commodores last season.

Virginia’s former big man could earn significant playing time, as Detroit will be hoping he acclimates quickly. The Pistons are in need of a backup big man because they recently traded Isaiah Stewart away for draft picks. They are also at a crossroads with star center Jalen Duren, who is reportedly eyeing a major contract extension that Detroit may balk at.

Jacari White — Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, July 3: Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. (no current TV designation)

Sunday, July 5: Miami Heat at 4:30 (no current TV designation)

Monday, July 6: San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 (no current TV designation)

Friday, July 10: Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 (Prime Video)

Saturday, July 11: Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 14: Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 (Prime Video)

Thursday, July 16: Chicago Bulls at 6:00 (Prime Video)

White’s Lakers will play in the California Classic, a brief invitational hosted by the Warriors before the Summer League kicks off in earnest in Las Vegas. White will get to showcase his sharpshooting against several top talents — and he will need to dominate in order to garner G League consideration for an organization that is loaded with guard talent.

In particular, White could aim to challenge Keaton Wagler, the Clippers’ No. 5 draft pick from Illinois. They could potentially match up with each other on occasion, giving White the opportunity to test himself against one of the top selections of the NBA Draft.

Malik Thomas — Toronto Raptors

Friday, July 10: Boston Celtics at 9:00 (ESPN)

Saturday, July 11: Houston Rockets at 9:30 (Prime Video)

Monday, July 13: Indiana Pacers at 4:30 (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 16: Miami Heat at 9:00 (ESPN2)

Thomas will not clash with any former Cavaliers, but there could be some in the crowd. NBA head coaches rarely play a role in Summer League games — but they sometimes choose to watch. If they do, Thomas could potentially reconnect with Rick Carlisle, a fellow program alum who is the head coach of the Pacers. If Sam Hauser of the Celtics chooses to watch, he could connect with Thomas as well.

Thomas is a longshot to stick with the Raptors — but a strong Summer League showing could earn him a spot with their G League affiliate. Thomas will need to prove himself capable of facilitating their offense, knocking down shots at an efficient rate and hindering the scoring from opposing guards.