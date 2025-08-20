Report: Virginia Basketball Will Face Dayton On December 6th in Charlotte
Virginia Basketball has reportedly added another major non-conference game to its 2025-2026 schedule. According to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein, Virginia will face Dayton on December 6th in Charlotte.
According to Rothstein, there is no timetable for an official announcement.
Another high profile matchup
If true, this would be another high-profile non-conference game for Ryan Odom in his first season in Charlottesville. It was announced recently that Virginia was going to face Ohio State in Nashville on February 14th.
Game time and broadcast details will be released in the coming weeks.
Virginia and Ohio State will meet for the seventh all-time meeting, with the series currently tied 3-3. Ohio State captured the first three games in the series, including matchups in 1931, 1932, and 1980, while Virginia’s victories came in 1981, 2015 and 2016. In the most recent meeting, Virginia rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Buckeyes 63–61 in Charlottesville. That win followed a 64-58 Virginia road victory in 2015. Both matchups were part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
“We are excited for the challenge of playing a highly-competitive nonconference game against a program like Ohio State,” UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “The matchup will test us in the midst of our conference schedule and help prepare us for the postseason. Playing in a premier venue, in a vibrant city, also creates an exciting experience for our fans.”
The Nashville Hoops Showdown is part of Intersport’s expanding lineup of neutral-site college basketball showcases hosted in destination cities. The event highlights Nashville’s growing reputation as a premier sports and entertainment hub, offering fans the opportunity to experience high-level college basketball in one of the country’s most vibrant settings.
Exhibition Games
UVA announced that they would face Villanova in an exhibition contest on October 24th.
The exhibition matchup features two national powerhouses with championship pedigrees. Virginia captured the NCAA title in 2019, while Villanova earned national championships in 2016 and 2018. Over the past decade, the Wildcats and Cavaliers have consistently ranked among the nation’s best, with Villanova tallying 255 wins (7th-most in Division I) and Virginia recording 243 wins (13th-most).
Tickets for UVA’s first-ever exhibition against a Division I opponent will be free of charge for season ticket members, who may claim up to the number of seats in their season ticket package at no cost, and can purchase additional general admission tickets starting today. Season ticket members will receive specific email communication regarding their exclusive access.
UVA holds a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1981. The Cavaliers defeated the Wildcats 70-60 in a Hall of Fame Series event in Baltimore last season. UVA is 2-0 against Villanova in Charlottesville, including an 86-75 win over the Wildcats during their 2015-16 championship season.
Both programs feature new head coaches. UVA Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom has posted a 221-127 mark in 11 seasons, including a 52-21 record the past two seasons at VCU. Villanova’s Kevin Willard has a 335-249 mark in 18 seasons, including a 65-39 record the past three seasons at Maryland.
Virginia will also play Vanderbilt in an exhibition matchup.