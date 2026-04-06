Thijs De Ridder Becomes Latest Player to Announce His Return to Virginia

The good news just keeps rolling for Virginia.

Earlier this afternoon, guard Chance Mallory announced he would be returning to Charlottesville for another season under Ryan Odom, the Cavaliers got their All-ACC forward back in the fold as well. Thijs De Ridder, a first team All-ACC player for UVA this past season, announced he would be coming back for another season.

🗣️ HOOS BACK



Thijs De Ridder WILL be back in the blue and orange #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/dkxxj4j8Lz — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 6, 2026

De Ridder was one of the big acquisitions of Odom's first offseason and he was showed why on the court. He was named to the All-ACC first team and was on the All-Rookie team as well.

De Ridder ranked 15th in the ACC in scoring (15.9 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (51.3%) and 17th in rebounding (6.3 rpg). He has reached double figures in scoring in 24 contests and has 11-20 point games. De Ridder netted a career-high 32 points at Notre Dame and had three double-doubles. De Ridder was named ACC Player and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 2 after averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in road victories at Notre Dame and Boston College.

Virginia was able to get to the NCAA Tournament in the first season under Odom and De Ridder was a big reason why. With him and Mallory both returning for another season, Virginia is going to be among the favorites to win the ACC next season.

You can count on De Ridder being a starter next year as well. There are some key pieces that UVA has to replace, such as Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Devin Tillis, Jacari White, and Ugonna Onyenso. Having De Ridder back though is going to give them one of the best scorers in the ACC and there is still plenty to improve upon as well.

Before their first round matchup against Wright State in the NCAA Tournament, Odom talked about the foundation his team laid for their success:

"Yeah, I think first off, it's the character in our locker room. We sign guys who wanted to be part of something bigger than themselves, who chose Virginia for all the right reasons and wanted to experience Virginia and all that it could offer them, even outside of basketball, of course.

They've been eager learners. They've been eager listeners, not only to our coaching staff, but to people outside, former players, former coaches. That's helped connect them to the university and to our basketball program in a big way. When you're tied to the place, you have a desire to do well for that place. We tried to accelerate that process all season, and it's landed in a really good spot, but ultimately, they have to play for one another. That's the most important thing. They certainly have excelled in that area in terms of playing for one another."

Having De Ridder back is great for the culture and locker room for UVA as well as on the court.