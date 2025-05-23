Ryan Dunn Earns Phoenix Suns Majerle Hustle Award
To close out his rookie year, Ryan Dunn earned the Majerle Hustle Award given to a player on the Phoenix Suns who best demonstrates heart, hustle, grit, and determination similar to that of former Suns player Dan Majerle displayed during his career. Majerle earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team twice in his career in addition to three All-Star appearances.
After being drafted with the 28th pick in the first round, Dunn quickly made his presence felt in Phoenix by recording two double-digit games in November, where he shot a combined 7/15 from beyond the arc.
To close the season, Dunn recorded double-digit scoring in each of the Suns last four games. Against the San Antonio Spurs, Dunn dropped a career-high 26 points to go along with eleven rebounds in a 117-98 win.
Dunn finished with 511 points, 267 rebounds, and 57 assists for season totals. Further, the likely reason for the award is that Dunn registered 40 blocks and 44 steals over the year, seizing his minutes and making an impact on the floor. These stats come from 74 games played, with Dunn starting in 44.
As for the award, Dunn is the 23rd recipient after Grayson Allen won the award in 2024. Three players have won the award multiple times, with PJ Tucker garnering the award four times, Mikal Bridges earning the award three times, and Grant Hill winning twice.
As for other end-of-year honors, Dunn fell short of the All-Rookie team but received one first-place vote and seven second-place votes.
At All-Star Weekend, Dunn was a member of the Rising Stars team that played in the All-Star Tournament by winning two games to advance to Sunday’s finale.
Before the NBA, Dunn played two seasons at Virginia, where he earned All-ACC Defensive Team in 2024. Dunn started all 34 games in his second season, averaging 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. Dunn tallied five double-doubles while ranking 16th nationally in blocked shots per game.
Dunn’s career-high scoring was a 19-point day against Louisville, where the Freeport, New York native also added 11 rebounds. After two seasons in Charlottesville, Dunn declared for the NBA Draft, where he was in the same draft class as Reece Beekman, who, after starting his career with the Golden State Warriors, finished the year with the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite Dunn’s efforts, the Phoenix Suns struggled in 2024, finishing with a 36-46 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. With Kevin Durant rumored to be traded, the Suns will begin a program rebuild for the 2025-26 season.
No Virginia Cavaliers are on any of the final four teams, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter, losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Sam Hauser also fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with the New York Knicks defeating the Boston Celtics 4-2.