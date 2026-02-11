Ryan Odom Applauds How Virginia Keeps Finding Ways To Win Games In Different Ways

Last night, Virginia Basketball won their fifth game in a row and moved their overall record to 21-3, including a 10-2 mark in the ACC.

The Cavaliers have not been playing their best however during this win streak.

Since blowing a big lead against North Carolina a couple of weeks ago, Virginia has been winning, but they have been flawed. They squeaked by Boston College and Notre Dame before beating Pitt in what was a pretty impressive effort, but then they played down to their opponent again this past Saturday against Syracuse.

Last night's game against Florida State was their most impressive magic act yet. They only led for a little over seven minutes and trailed by double-digits late, but found a way to win despite shooting 38% from the floor and 30% from three. A win is a win, but this is the time of year where Virginia needs to begin playing its best basketball.

Winning in a number of ways

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) talks with head coach Ryan Odom in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

This team has shown it can win in a number of ways and that is something that head coach Ryan Odom emphasized after the win:

"It's keeping fresh guys in there. I think that's the first thing. We had a stretch there where one group was on a run, and then they got dead tired, and I think we pulled it to two at that point. We had to sub, and I think just credit the depth, the resiliency of the group, we have an experienced group that never feels like they're out of it. We certainly have to play better than we're playing right now if we want to challenge the best teams in the country. But I think the overall depth is something that this team certainly has and relies on. But there's a toughness when you've won, I guess it's 21 games now, they just they figure it out. They can win pretty, they can win ugly, and they just kind of find a way."

He also talked about the way his team was able to come back and get a win on the road, which is always tough during conference play:

"Yeah, I mean, there's something about being on the road and being down and fighting the crowd and all that. The competitor in all of us wants to play in those types of environments. And, you know, we've been in some really good ones this year. This was a great one tonight. The fans showed up for their team and in a positive way, and our guys just kept fighting, and Florida State fought all for 40 minutes. So that's what you want in conference play, and certainly that's what we're getting."

This was a big win for Virginia and they remain in contention for the ACC's regular season championship. They have a neutral site matchup against Ohio State this weekend before beginning to wrap up ACC. They are just one game behind Duke and Clemson for the top spot in the conference, but to get there, UVA needs to start hitting its stride.

More Virginia Basketball News: