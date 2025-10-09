Ryan Odom, Transfers Ready to Uphold Virginia Hoops' Illustrious Pedigree
Virginia introduced new head coach Ryan Odom and some key transfers who will play huge roles for the Hoos this season at the ACC Basketball Tipoff. The new faces in Charlottesville made sure to highlight their dedication to continuing the historic legacy of Cavaliers' hoops.
Here is what you need to know about the new pieces who will look to help UVA rebound after their first losing season since 2010.
Odom Connected To The Commonwealth
Ryan Odom is not new to the state of Virginia. Odom spent the last two seasons at VCU in Richmond. There, he led the Rams to a 52-21 record. His second season with VCU ended with an A-10 tournament win and an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to BYU.
Odom will be leaving the A-10 for the ACC this season. The ACC had four teams make the tournament last season, compared to the A-10's one (Odom's VCU). The year before that, the ACC had five to the A-10's one representative. The jump in competition is obvious but Odom says he is ready to make the transition and lead this historical program.
"Just an honor to be here with you here at the University of Virginia. Long-standing tradition following someone like Coach Bennett and his staff and the way that they led this program over the course of his tenure...just really proud and humbled to be chosen to do that."
Thomas & Hall Show Respect For The Hoo's
Virginia transfer guard Dallin Hall joined Odom on the stage for media. The former BYU joins the Hoo's after three seasons in Utah. Hall represents Virginia basketball very well: a do-it-all guard with an incredible motor and will to win.
Despite being a new face at Virginia with an incredible amount of pressure on his shoulders, Hall says he is more concerned with the prestige of Virginia and reaching their true potential.
"We just have a tremendous amount of respect for UVA as a program, and we're bought into getting it back to that championship level. We have a lot of love for each other, for the coaching staff, and for the community that has welcomed us with open arms."
The UVA program's last shining moment came when they won the tournament six years ago. Since then, the Cavaliers failed to make it deep into the tournament despite some strong regular-season finishes before Tony Bennett's retirement.
Fellow transfer Malik Thomas also spoke with media. The former San Francisco University guard brings star power to the Virginia offense, in hopes of replacing at least some of the production vacated by Isaac McKneely's exit for Louisville. Thomas echoed a similar sentiment to Hall about bringing glory back to the Virginia name in the college basketball landscape.
"UVA is just a historic school that we play for each and every day. I just think it's been great just to connect with this place."