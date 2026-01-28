Stock Report For Virginia Following Their Win Over Notre Dame: Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory Rising

Last night's 100-97 win over Notre Dame was a memorable game for the Virginia Cavaliers and for fans who tuned in. The double-overtime thriller was just barely handed to the Cavaliers. Early on, it looked like the Fighting Irish were heading down the path of victory, but unwilling to accept a second consecutive loss, UVA held on right up until the end.

"The shots that were made and the big plays that these young people were making made for a great college basketball game," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his media appearance after the game. "It's one of those that you hate; anybody ends up losing. But we have so much respect for Notre Dame and the coach and the way that they run their program."

Although this was far from Virginia's strongest matchup this season, several Cavaliers still managed to claim some time in the spotlight. In doing so, three players in particular saw their stocks raise.

Sam Lewis

Junior Sam Lewis was the deciding factor in the game last night. His down-to-the-wire three-pointer propelled UVA into a second overtime, followed by four points in the last 15 seconds. In total, Lewis recorded 21 points, just shy of his season-high of 23 points scored on Jan. 3. The 6'7" guard also posted nine rebounds—the most of any UVA player during the game—along with six assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor. Lewis tends to be an overshadowed player on the court, so watching him step up was telling of his ability and skill on both sides of the ball.

Thijs De Ridder

Few games go by where 6'9" freshman Thijs De Ridder isn't able to raise his stock. This time around, he recorded a season-high of 32 points, shooting 45.0% from the floor, while logging eight rebounds and three assists. De Ridder became the first UVA player to hit the 30-point milestone since 2018, per Jeff White of Virginia Sports. He is consistently one of Virginia's key pieces, despite only being a freshman with little collegiate experience.

Chance Mallory

Freshman guard Chance Mallory trailed De Ridder and Lewis with 17 points, shooting 55.6% from the floor. Throughout the game, he grabbed two rebounds and made three assists. So far this season, he is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At times, Mallory is another player who can slip under the radar, but he is a reliable contributor each week.

