The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Virginia Basketball’s Loss to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers had to walk away with a frustrating loss to Virginia Tech last night after a brutal three-overtime battle. Ultimately, the Hokies clinched the 95-85 victory, leaving the Cavaliers defeated at their ACC opener. Considering how successful UVA was in non-conference play earlier this season, this was not the ideal way to kick off their conference games.

Although the loss was notably crushing after such a long overtime thriller, the first in series history. However, there were some strong elements to the Cavaliers' play. With that said, here's the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Virginia-Virginia Tech men's basketball matchup.

The Good

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia player Malik Thomas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Despite the disappointing loss, senior guard Malik Thomas was incredibly productive at the basket. In fact, he led UVA in points last night after posting 26. This was his most productive matchup this season, taking the lead after his 24-point night on Nov. 23 against Butler. To further the matter, Thomas also recorded four rebounds yesterday, along with one block and one steal. Throughout the season, he has been widely regarded as one of UVA's most skilled players, particularly with the veteran energy that he brings to the table.

The Bad

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives toward the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) watches during the second overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers were unable to keep the momentum high enough through to the end. By the time they entered their third overtime of the night, the Hokies surged ahead and claimed the win. Virginia grew quite comfortable with their extensive winning streak ahead of the ACC opener, and that likely played a role in last night's loss.

"Yeah, I think they did a great job of attacking the rim, and some of those are on offensive rebounds, so that's part of it as well. Two areas for us that we're constantly working on. Defensive rebounding, certainly playing physical without fouling. And it all comes back to discipline and just, you know, getting to the next play. And you know, this is a new group, you know, that's together. And we don't have that many shared experiences and so this will certainly be one that hopefully will be beneficial for us."

The Ugly

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) blocks Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) shot during the second overtime at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Hokies were able to find major gaps in the Cavaliers' defense tonight, particularly with Virginia Tech's Ben Hammond, who recorded 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 43.8%. For UVA, this meant that its defense unit was bound to get into trouble, and that's what ultimately ripped the game away from the Cavaliers.

"Hammond was the difference in the game. Clearly, his ability to get inside our defense to make the key plays, even the tip there at the end in transition. He was just a big-time player tonight and, you know, we'll learn from this. We'll go back and get ready. It's hard to win on the road, and, you know, I thought the crowd was excellent tonight. They did a good job of energizing their team. You know, we've got to be more disciplined, you know, going forward."

