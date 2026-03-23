These Players Won’t Be Playing for Virginia During the 2026–27 Season

The Virginia Cavaliers played a stunning season during their 2025-26 campaign. They had many factors that could have gone against them—a new head coach, a fresh roster and injuries—but they still managed to pull through and reach the NCAA Tournament.

They defeated the Wright State Raiders in the First Round, but fell to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Second Round on Sunday. As disappointing as this was, a celebration is still well-deserved, considering how much momentum and connection the Hoos were able to build this year.

Unfortunately, looking ahead to their 2026-27 campaign, they will be without some of their star players. Virginia has five seniors on its roster, none of whom are eligible to return. Their absence on the court will be apparent, leaving UVA with no option but to fill the gaps. Who will the Cavaliers be without next year?

Five Seniors Will Be Departing

Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara and Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jacari White, Malik Thomas, Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall and Devin Tillis are all seniors and will be ending their time at UVA. Now, these are notable names on Virginia's roster, so their exits will certainly leave a massive gap.

White wrapped up his season averaging 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Particularly toward the end of his campaign, he made some clutch plays that kept the Hoos in the game. Most recently, his season-high of 26 points against the Raiders stunned fans and made quite an impressive name for himself.

As for Thomas, he finished as the second-highest scorer for Virginia, logging an average of 12.4 points per game, trailing first-year Thijs De Ridder with 15.6 per game.

Hall, a 6'4" guard, led the Cavaliers in assists (4.4), while 7'0" Onyenso led in blocks (2.9). Onyenso ranks first in the ACC in blocks, and to make matters more impressive, many of his most striking performances came during critical moments on the court. Losing him under the basket will be a hit to the program, requiring another player to fill his shoes.

Tillis is the fifth senior, and although he is not a stat leader for the Hoos, he shouldn't be overlooked by any means. When it comes to three-point field goal percentages, he comes in at No. 3 among the Cavaliers, posting 37.5%.

Virginia has some work to do when it comes to plugging these gaps in the roster, but head coach Ryan Odom is no stranger to enhancing rosters and building chemistry in a program.