Three Areas the Virginia Cavaliers Need To Address This Offseason

The Virginia Cavaliers' run in the NCAA Tournament ended on Sunday night after the Hoos were handed a heartbreaking, but incredibly tight, loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Once the clock ran out, the Volunteers clinched the 79-72 victory and will now advance to the Sweet 16 to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, March 27.

As for the Cavaliers, their season came to an abrupt end, and they're now entering the offseason. But just because their games are over, that doesn't mean the work is over—there are plenty of areas that will need close attention this offseason. Here are three of those key areas that will need the most work.

Faster Pace, Capitalize on Offensive Opportunities

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UVA played one of its faster-paced games on Sunday against the Volunteers. Neither program typically plays that way, at least this year, but the Hoos should lock in on this and make it a point of emphasis moving forward.

Throughout their 2025-26 campaign, Virginia made a name for itself as a last-minute program, meaning it was a rare occurrence for them to pull ahead early on. But taking advantage of offensive opportunities right from the start would not only allow them to pull ahead, but it would also allow them a bit more room for error.

Reclaim Elite Shooting

Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Hoos have a history of experiencing scoring droughts and missing wide-open shots, which, of course, hurts them on the court. Whether it's a lack of precision, rushed shooting or simply a lack of confidence, this is an area that needs to be addressed. The Cavaliers are not without talent, and they are equipped with some incredible players, but without consistent shooting, UVA is not going to make it very far next year.

Improve Rebounding

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

During Virginia's last matchup, they lost the rebound battle 39-35, but this isn't the first time they've fallen behind in this category. Head coach Ryan Odom has been drawing attention to UVA's rebounding and fine-tuning this area, but this will need more work throughout the offseason. Defensive rebounding, in particular, was a focus for the Hoos, and that attention should carry into their next campaign. Virginia was one of the better rebounding teams in the ACC, but I think there is another level that they can reach.

Overall, it's not like the Hoos need to change their entire identity—they're naturally a squared away team, as evidenced by their performance this season. But there is always room for improvement on the court, and the Cavaliers are not a program to shy away from work.