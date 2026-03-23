Ryan Odom Reflects on First Season With Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers just finished up the final game of their 2025-26 campaign on Sunday. Although they faced a disappointing loss in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament to the Tennessee Volunteers, this was a spectacular season for the Hoos and for head coach Ryan Odom.

Odom's 30 victories this year mark the most wins in program history for a first-year head coach. Before now, Jeff Jones has held that title since the 1990-91 campaign. To take it one step further, this was the most wins UVA has had since 2018-19, back in the Tony Bennett era.

The connection Odom built with Virginia this year is irreplaceable, and it served the program well, bringing them back into the NCAA Tournament. Their exit was earlier than they had hoped, but they can keep their heads held high after playing such a strong season.

Odom Shares Heartfelt Statement While Reflecting on This Season

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom and Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

During Odom's postgame media appearance on Sunday night, Odom opened the press conference by weighing in on the season and expressing how meaningful this campaign with UVA was for him. As he noted:

"... These guys, I don't know that I've ever had this much fun coaching a team. I've been very fortunate in my life. Last year we won a lot of games, and that was a fun year. These guys took it to another level. The respect that they have for everyone is evident. I can't tell you how many times I get e-mails from people, just random people that come across these guys in situations, and literally send me an e-mail out of the blue just saying, man, I was so impressed with your guys in this interaction. I think that says a lot about them and their character, and one of the reasons that we brought them to Virginia. Their families it's just really special. I think that's what helped us win overall as much as anything. These guys are just good people.

We talked about it in the locker room. They're going to be connected for life. They're always a phone call away from one another when they're going to be in separate places. But a lot to be proud of overall."

As the Hoos now enter the offseason, there's still plenty of work left to be done. However, some form of celebration is needed—the Cavaliers should be proud of how they handled themselves on and off the court this year.