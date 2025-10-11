Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Hoops in Ryan Odom's First Season
Virginia Basketball is entering its first season under new head coach Ryan Odom, following an underwhelming 2024 campaign led by interim coach Ron Sanchez. UVA's program was thrown into uncertainty the year before when long-time coach Tony Bennett retired after 15 seasons and a national championship win back in 2019. A group of talented upperclassmen transfers is also joining Odom in Charlottesville in 2025.
Let's take a look at three bold predictions for Virignia's first season under new leadership.
1. Virginia Wins 22+ Games
In my opinion, Virginia should win their first eight games of the season against teams like Rider, North Carolina Central, and Queens University. That will give the Hoo's a good baseline for when they head into tougher matchups down the schedule.
Even with good teams sprinkled through their schedule like Louisville, North Carolina, and Duke, I think Virginia can still manage around 16/17 wins against inferior teams this season. With that being said, that means the Hoo's will have to squeak out around five tough wins against good ACC clubs. I know it is bold, but I think Virginia can do it, especially under a great coach like Odom.
2. Hoos Finish Top-Five In ACC
This Virginia team is completely rebuilt compared to the lackluster roster last season. Yes, the Hoo's lost their best scorer in Isaac McKneely to Louisville, but they are all around just a more talented team with plenty of experience and leadership. Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall, Devin Tillis, and Jacari White are ushering in a new era for this Virginia team that is looking to make a huge turnaround in 2025.
Teams like Louisville, Duke, North Carolina State are obviously better than the Hoo's but I think Virginia can make a lot of noise, following close behind if all the new pieces can fall into line and perform up to the potential they have shown throughout their college careers.
3. UVA Gets Back To March Madness
This prediction means UVA will have to perform extremely well in the ACC Tournament. Given that I do not expect them to win the ACC in the regular season, this run will require some clutch performances in the conference tournament. The goal is to win the tournament, but that is an extremely tall task as the Hoo's have not won the tournament since 2019.
Over the past few seasons, UVA has gotten close to winning the ACC tournament. Last season, the Hoo's got a double-bye, then defeated Boston College in the quarter-finals before falling in the semi-finals to NC State. The season before that, Virginia once again earned a bye to the quarter-final round as the two-seed. UVA defeated North Carolina and Clemson on its way to the final, where it eventually fell to champion Duke.
Virginia has the history of getting deep into the tournament in most years, despite how amazing their record looks. UVA has been one of the best programs in the ACC and after a slightly down year, I think the Cavaliers will be hungry to return to that same glory.