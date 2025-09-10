Three Games To Circle On Virginia Basketball's 2025-2026 ACC Schedule
The 2025-2026 basketball schedule for Virginia is now complete. While the non-conference slate was already known, the ACC schedule was announced yesterday evening.
Virginia will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.
The 18-game schedule for 2025-26 features two games (home and away) against Virginia Tech and NC State. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. Virginia will not play Clemson in the ACC regular season. Finalized dates, tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will compete in the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Here are three games to circle for the upcoming season.
1. At Duke (February 28th)
This will be the biggest test on the ACC schedule for the Cavaliers. While Duke is losing a lot from one of their most talented teams ever, head coach Jon Scheyer has recruited very well and is going to have another loaded team this season.
The season will be winding down at this point and this game could have huge implications on the standings and the seeding for the ACC Tournament.
The key matchup to watch in this game is going to be between forwards Cameron Boozer and Thijs de Ridder and our own William Smythe previewed this matchup earlier this offseason:
"This is yet another unfortunate draw for the ‘Hoos. Another international prospect who has not yet played across the pond, de Ridder is a well-sized, skilled power forward who can stretch the floor. His commitment boosted Virginia’s ceiling, and his years of experience should allow 18-year-old center Johann Grünloh to develop alongside a veteran. However, the Belgian will be outmatched against one of the most decorated high school players in recent memory. The 6’9, 250 lb. Cameron Boozer, the son of a Duke icon in Carlos Boozer (1999-2002), should have no trouble adjusting to ACC play. While less guard-like, his size and skill is akin to that of Duke’s Paolo Banchero, the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Boozer is generating early ACC Player of the Year buzz and could match Cooper Flagg’s gaudy numbers from last season. I think a double-double average is a lofty yet reasonable projection, with scoring close to 17.0 PPG. Unfortunately, De Ridder’s value to Virginia will pale in comparison to Boozer’s at Duke; but, the 22-year-old will be an immediate impact player and has multiple years of professional experience to wield against the young guns of the ACC. Boozer just has all the tools that any team would want."
Duke is going to be a tough out, especially on the road.
2. Virginia Tech (Game 1-12/30 or 12/31. Game 2- 3/26)
Virginia Tech was one of the worst teams in the ACC last season, but they should be much improved in 2025-2026. They have brought in a talented transfer class led by international prospect Neoklis Avdalas, who became the second-ever five star prospect to ever sign with the Hokies. Mike Young is a really good coach and is going to have his team back in ACC contention this season.
It is interesting that the games are going to bookend the ACC schedule this season and this rivalry should be one of the underrated series of games in the ACC this season.
3. At Louisville (1/13 or 1/14)
Louisville was one of the most improved teams in the country last season and they are expected to make the jump to the top of the ACC this season under head coach Pat Kelsey after bringing in a talented transfer and freshman class.
The Cardinals are on many analysts way-too-early top 25 lists and even at the top of the ACC. I expect Virginia to be near the top of the standings and this could be a good measuring stick for both teams this season.