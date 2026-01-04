Three Key Takeaways from Virginia Basketball's Victory Over NC State

The Virginia Cavaliers were able to bounce back following their disappointing loss to Virginia Tech earlier this week, this time clinching a 76-61 victory over NC State. Starting with their expected starting lineup, including Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis, Dallin Hall, Thijs De Ridder, and Johann Grünloh. With the victory now secured, here are three key takeaways from the matchup.

Sam Lewis Leads UVA

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) shoots the ball over American University Eagles forward Matt Mayock (33) in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, the names to take the leaderboard from each matchup generally include Dallin Hall, Johann Grünloh and Thijs De Ridder. However, things went in a different direction today when junior guard Sam Lewis emerged for a total of 23 points, ultimately leading both programs in points. NC State's Quadir Copeland trailed with 15 points. After this game, UVA's 6-foot-7, 210-pound junior is now averaging 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1%. In reference to Lewis, head coach Ryan Odom stated:

"Yeah, I mean, we don't always have a first option, quite honestly. I mean we do have a leading scorer, you know, everywhere I've coached, you know, it's all the open guys, the go-to guy, and certainly we run plays for specific guys at times, but it's more about moving the ball. The ball will find you, and it's your turn. And Sam was ready tonight. His teammates found him, and he knocked it down. We have tremendous confidence in Sam and his ability to make shots and make the right play."

Foul Trouble Continues

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) drives with the basketball during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia fouled multiple times this afternoon, as did the Wolfpack. Considering the ongoing struggles that both programs have faced with fouling, it's no surprise that they're named two of the teams that tend to foul the most in the ACC. With UVA rising in fouls throughout the matchup, head coach Ryan Odom was steaming. In Odom's words:

"We talked about, you know, our ability to force misses, and our guys have done that all year. Our two-point field goal percentage has been really good. Our three-point percentage defense has been really good, so teams get to the free-throw line. And some of that is as a function of us not being disciplined enough or consistently enough to be physical and hit people, to then come up with rebounds. And so like, we can't go out like that. Like we have to be a team that's going to be physical, that's going to defensive rebound. All right. Because that really helps our offense when we're able to do that."

UVA on the Board in the ACC

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) drives to the basket as American University Eagles guard Madden Collins (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers dropped their first conference matchup this week to Virginia Tech, which was not the ideal way to kick off ACC play. Fortunately, they didn't stay down for long, and much of today's success can be attributed to Sam Lewis, Malik Thomas, and Chance Mallory, all of whom led UVA in key stats. As mentioned, Lewis led both teams in points (23), while Thomas led in rebounds (7), and Mallory led Virginia with four assists. Overall, UVA had a dominant performance today, which could set the stage for how the remainder of the season plays out.

