Three Key Takeaways from Virginia's Victory Over Queens University

UVA cleans up the leftovers with a 94-69 win over Queens.



Thijs De Ridder leads all scorers with 21 points.



6 Cavaliers in double digits: De Ridder, Sam Lewis (15), Devin Tillis (13), Johann Grünloh (13), Chance Mallory (11) and Jacari White (11). pic.twitter.com/1L7P4dA1wS