Three Key Takeaways from Virginia's Victory Over Queens University

The Virginia Cavaliers clinched another victory, this time over Queens University.

Virginia guard Chance Mallory (2) between Vanderbilt forward Tyler Harris (8) and forward AK Okereke (10) during the second half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Virginia guard Chance Mallory (2) between Vanderbilt forward Tyler Harris (8) and forward AK Okereke (10) during the second half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Virginia Cavaliers sealed a stunning 94-69 victory over Queens University today, extending their overall record to 6-1. After facing a dreadful 80-73 loss to Butler earlier this week, immediately ending their clean streak, securing another win puts the Cavaliers back on track.

Now that the game has come to a spectacular end, here are three key takeaways to consider.

Thijs De Ridder Dominates Again

A basketball player in a white uniform dribbling an orange basketball alongside several basketball players
Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles (2) comes up with the ball after teammate guard Tyler Tanner (3) poked the ball away from Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder (28) during the first half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder is currently leading UVA in points, averaging 17.5 per game. This is particularly impressive considering that he's only a freshman. Trailing him are Malik Thomas (14.3) and Chance Mallory (11.3). De Ridder's performance tonight was just as exhilarating, as he reached the 20-point milestone for the fifth time this season. By the time the matchup ended, De Ridder had posted 21 points.

Multiple Cavaliers Hit Double Digits

A basketball player in a navy blue uniform holding an orange basketball while a player in a white jersey guards him
Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Queens University of Charlotte Royals guard Isaiah Henry (3) reaches for the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Although De Ridder was the leading scorer from both programs tonight, five other UVA stars reached double digits. Alongside the freshman was Sam Lewis (15), Devin Tillis (13), Johann Grünloh (13), Chance Mallory (11) and Jacari White (11). To add to the celebratory matters, UVA also posted 24 assists. For reference, the Cavaliers only recorded a combined total of 14 assists during their last two matchups against Butler and Northwestern — a major improvement from earlier in the season.

UVA Improves in Defensive Rebounding

A basketball player in a white uniform jumping to catch an orange basketball while being guarded by a player in navy blue
Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) battles for the ball with Queens University of Charlotte Royals guard Yoav Berman (24) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Odom has been very vocal about UVA's need to improve defensively, and tonight was a clear indication that the Cavaliers are putting in the work. Virginia recorded 27 defensive rebounds tonight, along with 14 offensive rebounds. Queens University only registered 17 defensive and 18 offensive. Unsurprisingly, Grünloh led both teams with 10 rebounds. During Odom's press conference last week, he shared what he hopes to see from his players in terms of improving in defensive rebounding:

"Yeah, definitely defensive rebounding. You know, that's something that we're working on. We're working on limiting the fouls that we commit. We fouled a little bit too much, you know, in the first four games. That can happen when you're pressing up full court. You're going to have some times where you get a little bit too aggressive. I've been pleased, you know, with the rim protection. We're guarding twos and threes pretty well. We're limiting the volume of threes that other teams are shooting against us. Even a team like Marshall, who you came in shooting, you know, 50 some percent of their shots were, you know, from three, we kept that number down just by getting outside the line and guarding them. A lot of things to still improve upon, but you know, it's early in the season.”

After tonight, it's clear that UVA has been working toward achieving this goal. With their next matchup scheduled for Dec. 3 against Texas, it will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers will be able to continue improving in this area or if they will lose any momentum between now and then.

