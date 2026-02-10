Three Keys to Victory for No. 15 Virginia Tonight vs Florida State

The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few hours away from their 7 p.m. ET matchup tonight against the Florida State Seminoles. UVA is 30-28 all-time against the Seminoles, and the last time the two programs faced each other, the Cavaliers came out on top by a tight margin (60-57).

After coming off a 72-59 victory over Syracuse a few days ago, UVA is entering this game with confidence, but they shouldn't get too comfortable—Florida State is not a team to let up easily.

With the clock dwindling before tipoff, let's take a look at Virginia's three keys to victory.

Defense Must Continue To Ramp Up

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

This has been a major point of emphasis for head coach Ryan Odom and his program. Over the past several weeks, the Cavaliers have seen significant improvements in this area, particularly when it comes to defensive rebounding, but the work is far from over. The Seminoles have a knack for finding the basket and posting two-pointers. Virginia has a habit of waiting until the second half to start stepping up on both sides of the ball, but that pattern will not cut it tonight.

“I think the defense has gotten better," Odom stated during his recent media appearance. "I think clearly that's the biggest area where we've improved. The rebounding, you know, in particular, the defensive rebounding has really picked up. I think that's four or five in a row where it's, you know, you're in the 25% range or below. Uh, which is a big improvement for us..."

Stay on Top of Robert McCray V

Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Keeping an eye on senior Robert McCray V is going to be crucial for the Cavaliers tonight. He currently averages 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.0% from the floor. His most productive game was back in November when he posted 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists. Considering how he plays at full potential, he could pose a serious threat to Virginia tonight.

Cavaliers Need To Find the Basket

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Much of this is going to fall on the shoulders of Thijs De Ridder, who saw a dip in performance over the weekend in terms of scoring. On average, the 6'9" freshman hovers around 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor. In the ACC, he ranks 11th in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage.

"... We always want to make shots," said Odom. "The key is just continuing to practice each day and making sure that we're ready. Taking the right shots is key.”

