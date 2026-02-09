Virginia moves up three spots in latest AP basketball poll after the newest rankings dropped. The Cavaliers have won four consecutive games with their last loss against UNC in January. They are the third highest rated team in the ACC at No.15.

It still feels like at No.15 that the Hoos are very underrated at 20-3 on the season. Their only losses were to Butler, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina. All were by a combined 22 points. They have picked up big time road victories and neutral site victories as well.

Virginia also looks stellar in the NET Rankings in all four quadrants. Here are their records in each one.

Quad 1: 4-2

Quad 2: 6-1

Quad 3: 3-0

Quad 4: 7-0

The Cavaliers also moved up three spots in the latest BPI (Basketball Power Index) rankings to No.23. The Hoos are projected to get to 25.5 wins on the season. Last time out Virginia handled business against Syracuse thanks to a dominant second-half performance.

“I think trying to get them (Syracuse) further away from the basket, I think, was the biggest thing. Not allowing them to get so close and have clean looks near the rim. I thought the point of screen defense was much better in the second half. Um, you know, the bigs did a nice job. The protection in the gaps was really good. It just allowed us to get better contests,” said Odom.

Virginia will be on the road tomorrow night to face Florida State and is looking to capture its 21st win of the season. The Hoos are facing a Seminoles team that is playing some of its best basketball as of late and has won three consecutive games.

“I told the team they're playing as well as anybody in the ACC right now going into this game, you know, three straight ACC wins on the road, at home. They shoot the ball really well from the outside. High volume threes, but they also are really good at finding twos. They're extremely fast in transition, and so we'll have to get our defense set, you know in this particular game or any game. Down at Florida State is always a tough place to play. So we know we're going to have to play our best to win,” said Odom.

The Hoos are looking for their fifth consecutive win and to continue to climb to one of the top teams in the ACC.

