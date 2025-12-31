Three Things To Watch For As Virginia Travels To Face Rival Virginia Tech

Virginia is back in action and will face their archrival, Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoos are looking to advance to 12-1 on the season and pick up a Quad 1 win to add to their resume. The Hokies at 11-2 sit as the No.63 in the net rankings, and with them being in the top 75, a win would move Virginia to 2-1 in the Quad 1 area. A very important metric for NCAA tournament consideration. Virginia is on a current six-game win streak and will look to add its seventh win over Virginia Tech. Let’s take a look at three key things to watch for on Wednesday.

1. Is Thijs De Ridder one of the best freshmen in the country?

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder (28) reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Well, we are certainly about to find out how good Thijs De Ridder is. He doesn’t necessarily get the accolades or the acclaim that he deserves, but he plays basketball at a high level. He can create offense, share the ball, rebound, be a playmaker, defend, and guard 1-4. De Ridder has been the leading scorer for the Hoos this season, averaging 16.1 points per game. More will be on his plate with the injury to Jacari White, but he showed that he can carry the day offensively. Last time out, he hit a career-high 27 points. Virginia will need more of that if they are going to be a top team in the ACC and a lock for the NCAA tournament. De Ridder will face several elite NBA prospects in ACC play and will get a good look at how he matches up against elite competition. His head coach, Ryan Odom, talked about his play last time out and his growth.

"This was a big step forward for him today. You know, he was frustrated after the game the other day, not frustrated about winning, of course, but his individual play, and he and I talked for a while a few days ago, and, you know, I think he played with more purpose today. He played, you know, not so much on edge, and I think that's really important for his growth, you know, going forward. He is a beast. He's a really good player, and when he lets the game come to him but then attacks when it's there, you know, he's really good, and so we're excited that he played much better today,” said Odom.

De Ridder is one of the most important players on the team, and Virginia goes how he goes.

2. Will Elijah Gertrude get more playing time with the injury to Jacari White

Dec 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Elijah Gertrude (12) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Jahvon Quinerly (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last time out, Elijah Gertrude hit a season-high 11 points in a win over American. Gertrude also logged a season high in minutes with 16 vs American. He has seen limited time because of how deep the Cavaliers are in 2025, but the injury provides an opportunity for him. The sophomore from New Jersey has played a reserve role for the Hoos in his two seasons, but could become a critical player, especially with ACC play now in the fold. He looks like a player who is ready to contribute and guide his team in those key minutes off the bench. Here is what Coach Odom had to say about his progression.

"Yeah, continued work in the gym. Positive attitude, you know, he's athletic, he can shoot. He made some shots tonight, which was great. He was very poised with his ball handling and took it when it was there multiple times. He made really nice passes, you know, out there tonight. And so I think you saw the beginning of what could become, you know, a very confident and important player, you know, for us going forward, not just now, but the future, you know, here. So I'm excited for Elijah,” said Odom.

3. Can Virginia slow down Neoklis Avdalas?

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 assists per game. Avdalas is a true freshman from Greece and is the second-leading scorer on the team. He recently hit 30 points against West Carolina on a 10-17 shooting night. He hit his career high in the second game of the season against Providence, finishing with 33 points. The Hoos will have to have a game plan to slow him down because when he gets going, Avdalas is tough to stop. Avdalas has scored in double figures in all but three games this year. Coach Odom talked about the challenge he presents on the hardwood.

"He's a dynamite player. Like he's excellent. You know, he's got tremendous size. He can really pass the ball. He kind of reminds you of Luka (Doncic) in some ways, you know, with his ability to see the floor, shoot the basketball, and get assists, and provides, you know, a big matchup problem. He's an excellent player, one of the better players in our league.



More Virginia Basketball News:

•Round Robin: A Look at Virginia Basketball as ACC Play Commences

•Predicting Where Virginia Will Be Ranked In The Latest AP Poll

•Why This Is An Important Week For Virginia Basketball

•How Will Virginia Replace Jacari White Who Will Be Out For A While After Wrist Injury?